The NFL playoffs are finally here, and Wild Card weekend is shaping up to be an overstuffed load of football fun.

In case you hadn’t heard, the NFL Playoffs are kicking off next week.

Not only that, it’s a Super Wild Card Weekend of overstuffed fun that we couldn’t pack into the traditional two days we’ve grown accustomed to. For the first time, we’re going to have playoff games spread across three days, with a single Wild Card game being saved for Monday night primetime (sorry, Bachelor fans).

The almighty dollar dictated the change, not an overabundance of love for football, but at least the regular season slog is over and the playoffs are ready to begin.

And what a postseason it’s shaping up to be.

Who are the Wild Card team in the NFL?

For the first time, there will be seven teams playing on Wild Card Weekend, hence the NFL pushing the Super adjective hard. It’s truly an overstuffed weekend of football and it came down to the final moments of the season to determine who was in and who was out.

Thanks to the 49ers coming back to beat the Rams in overtime, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured the No. 2 seed and the Dallas Cowboys slid up to the No. 3 seed. Los Angeles, despite winning the NFC West, fell all the way to the No. 4 seed. The win for San Francisco punched their ticket and boxed out the New Orleans Saints, who needed a win and a Niners loss to get in.

NFC

Tampa Bay BuccaneersLos Angeles RamsDallas CowboysArizona CardinalsSan Francisco 49ersPhiladelphia Eagles

Over in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans’ victory in Week 18 secured their spot as the conference’s No. 1 seed. Kansas City, who lost to the Titans earlier in the year, dropped to the No. 2 seed and will be the next chapter in perhaps the most unlikely playoff journey of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dead in the water earlier this season and had largely resigned to not sending Ben Roethlisberger into retirement with a losing season. But thanks to an impossibly bad choke job by the Colts – who lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, owners of the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft – the Steelers punched a ticket to Wild Card Weekend.

AFC

Kansas City ChiefsCincinnati BengalsBuffalo BillsNew England PatriotsRaiders or ChargersPittsburgh Steelers

NFL Wild Card Weekend 2022 TV Schedule

Here’s the complete rundown of who plays on what days and where to watch:

Note – The Raiders / Chargers game will determine the final AFC playoff spot, and the full Wild Card TV schedule is expected to drop later Sunday night.

Saturday, January 15th

TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 pm ETTBD vs. TBD – 8:15 pm ET

Sunday, January 16th

TBD vs. TBD – 1pm ET onTBD vs. TBD – 4:30 pm ET on CBS / NickelodeonTBD vs. TBD – 8:15 pm ET on NBC

Monday, January 17th