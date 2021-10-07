10/07/2021 at 8:36 AM CEST

Las Vegas

The heavyweight champion, the Englishman Tyson fury, attacked this Wednesday in a press conference against the American Deontay Wilder, who accused him, without grounds so far, of having tampered with his gloves in their February 2020 rematch, which he won by seventh round TKO.

The trilogy’s pre-fight activities have gotten so out of hand that Bob Arum, president of the promoter company, Top Rank, decided to cancel the traditional bout before Saturday’s fight, at the T-Mobile Arena, for the heavyweight championship version World Boxing Council (WBC), which Fury owns. “He says he wants to do bad things to me and that he has all this anger inside him, malice and aggression,” said Fury, who added that unlike, for his part, “I don’t want to hurt Deontay Wilder. I just want to beat him in a fight.” He added that “those who hold embers with aggression are those who burn themselves. He knows that he lost twice and that he will lose the third.”

The champion asked at the dam conference that “if the gloves contained a foreign object, as Wilder claims, why is he still employing the man who inspected those gloves before the fight I beat him in.” Jay Deas is no longer Wilder’s head coach, but he’s on the team and will be working the corner on fight night. Deas was replaced by Malik Scott, whom Wilder knocked out in a 2014 round. Mark Breland, a former assistant coach, was fired by Wilder for throwing in the towel in the seventh round.

The English fighter said that “Mark Breland saved your life that night. You should give him a raise. If I won because I cheated, what is the point of changing his team?” But Wilder, who is 42-1 with 41 knockouts, went on to claim, without evidence, that Fury tampered with his gloves. The Nevada State Athletic Commission inspected the gloves and found nothing abnormal.

The allegations were originally made by Wilder in October 2020 amid a contract dispute regarding the third fight. The deal for the second fight contained a rematch clause, which Wilder quickly exercised, but after many failed attempts to find a date due to the pandemic, Fury said he was thinking better of facing compatriot Anthony Joshua.

Fury, 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts, had a deal to face Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but in May an independent referee ruled that Fury owed him. Wilder a third fight.

In his remarks, Wilder, 35, said that “I will go to the grave with my beliefs. I do not have to manipulate my gloves, I do not have to do those things. Instead, you do not have power, nor are you an artist of the world. knockout. I came out on my feet, but I had a disloyal coach. ” Immediately Fury, 33, responded by saying “That was a knockout,” who managed to knock Wilder down twice in the last fight. “I’m not afraid of you because you’re a little liar, an insecure guy. You’re already getting knocked out.” In the back and forth of accusations, Fury added that “Everything you say is true, what I put on the gloves was my fists,” adding that Deas was involved since he inspected the gloves. “I don’t have to deny it, it’s all true, I used my knuckles.” He added that “Wilder is mentally weak and I’m going to knock him out. I erased him in the rematch and I see the same thing in the third fight.”

Wilder has made a series of excuses for the loss, arguing that his uniform to go into the ring weighed more than 40 pounds and that it weakened his legs, or that Breland conspired against him. When they had their first bout in December 2018, Fury settled for a draw, though he appeared to win every episode, plus those Wilder lost, in rounds 9 and 12.

Saturday’s fight in addition to the appeal they have made with their assaults at press conferences is the fact that the fighter who wins will be close to landing an undisputed heavyweight title match.