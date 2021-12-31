Tens of thousands of people from Colorado, United States, who had to leave their neighborhoods due to a wildfire awaited anxious news about what was left of their lives this Friday, on New Years Eve, as authorities reported that it was feared that more than 500 houses were destroyed.

At least seven people were injured, but there were no reports of deaths or missing after the fire that broke out on Thursday outside Denver and swept through drought-stricken neighborhoods with terrifying speed as it was fanned by wind gusts of up to 169 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour), according to details. AP.

“We may have our own New Year’s miracle on our hands if there is no loss of life,” Governor Jared Polis said, noting that many people had just a few minutes to evacuate.

By dawn on Friday, the huge flames that had lit the night sky had disappeared, leaving smoking houses and charred trees and landscapes. The winds had abated and soon a light snow began to fall, making one hope that it might extinguish the flames.

They declare a state of emergency

The fire broke out in and around Louisville and Superior, communities located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver with a total population of 34,000 people. Residents received evacuation orders as the flames approached and blew plumes of orange smoke over the landscape.

The forest fire broke out unusually late in the year, after an extremely dry fall and in the middle of a winter with almost no snow so far.

The situation led Governor Jared Polis to declare a state of emergency, which allows the state to access emergency funds for catastrophes.

Cathy Glaab She discovered that the Superior home she shared with her husband, Richard, had been reduced to a heap of charred and twisted rubble, and that the mailbox was the only thing still standing. It was one of seven houses in a row that they burned to the ground.

“It’s hard. So many memories, ”Glaab stated, holding his head as he took in the scene.

Despite the devastation, he said, they intend to rebuild the house, which had a view of the mountains from the rear.

