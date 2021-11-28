(From left to right) Yoel González, Luis Medina, Wilfredo Méndez and Freddy Trinidad

NEW YORK – After 22 months without seeing action due to problems to carry out fights with Asian world qualifiers and due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Puerto Rican Wilfredo ‘Bimbito’ Méndez will be exposing his world minimum weight title (105 lbs) for the third time of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), on December 14 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan stadium, located in the city of Tokyo in Japan.

‘Bimbito’ will face the Japanese Masataka Taniguchi, first classified of the WBO in the minimum weight and mandatory challenger, this as the semi-star fight of the boxing evening starring the unified champion of 118 pounds Naoya Inoue, who will face the Thai Aran Dipaen.

“To make the fight, my managers Raúl Pastrana and José De La Cruz from Grand Enterprises, asked that I arrive in Japan two weeks in advance to get used to their schedule that is 12 hours apart and make the best fight possible,” he said. Wilfredo Mendez.

“The important thing is to show that in these 22 months that I was without fighting, I kept training intelligently. In those months, I had two optional fights that were sadly canceled. One was against Alexis Díaz, who got sick after the weigh-in and the other against Carlos Buitrago, who unfortunately he did not make weight for the classic mile. Now the third time is the charm and here we are heading to Japan to bring the Puerto Rican seasoning ”.

On fighting at your opponent’s home:

“We know that my opponent had a loss against Vic Saludar and Saludar I beat him later to achieve my dream of becoming a world champion. We are preparing for the best version of Tanigushi. Styles make fights and we don’t trust each other for a second about what happened with Saludar. Apart from the fact that he has very good experience, the fight will be at his home and that will give him great motivation, but honestly this is great motivation for me too because I have Japanese fans who attended the WBO convention in Japan to see me and I was surprised a lot to see them and others who know me since I beat Saludar ”.

‘Bimbito’ left for Japan accompanied by his coaches Yoel ‘Yowy’ Gonzalez, Freddy Trinidad and Luis Medina.

(Photo: Supplied)