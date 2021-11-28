11/28/2021 at 02:57 CET

Abel Ferreira made history this Saturday with Palmeiras in South American football, by becoming the first foreign coach to win the Copa Libertadores twice, and also consecutively: in January they defeated Santos (1-0) in the Maracanã final, and now (2-1) Flamengo, led by Renato Portaluppi, in Montevideo. The 42-year-old Portuguese coach took advantage of the celebration of his third title at the São Paulo club (he also won the Copa do Brasil 2021) to question his future on the Palmeirean bench.

“I am psychologically at the limit”, assured Ferreira, which landed in Sao Paulo in November 2020 and, since then, has linked two seasons in a row without a break. “We are the coaching staff that we have had to prepare the most game this last year”, complained the former PAOK coach.

Ferreira He assured that the time has come to determine what his professional future will be. “I am calm, at peace with myself, with a feeling of duty accomplished”, he exposed. “I already said that the way we live football in Brazil is very intense, the number of games that there are is not good for health … I will have to reflect a lot on what I want for myself, for the present and for the future”he added.

Throughout this season, the Portuguese coach has received criticism for his defensive approaches inspired by José Mourinho, his reference coach. So far, Palmeiras had played this season in all competitions: in the Recopa Sudamericana (he was surprisingly defeated by Defensa y Justicia), in the Supercopa do Brasil (which he lost against Flamengo on penalties), in the Copa do Brasil (surprisingly eliminated by the CRB from Serie B), in the Paulista Championship (fell in the final against Sao Paulo, then Dani alves) and at the Brasileirao, where he has never had a chance to fight for the title.

The victory in the Libertadores changes everything and places him among the best technicians in the history of Palmeiras. The first function that the new president will have to do, Leila Pereira, is to tie the continuity of the Portuguese coach, idolized by his twisted. The arrival of reinforcements, who did not arrive this season, may end up being a decisive factor in this negotiation.