We are going to analyze if the Venezuelan player José Altuve will continue to be the player with the most boos received in the MLB.

Since it became known at the beginning of 2020 that Astros of Houston cheated in 2017 by stealing signs with the use of technology in the MLB, the world fell on the sidereal and all eyes fell on a player: José Altuve.

During the training sessions that began in February and the exhibition games in March, Astroboy was greeted in each park with a tremendous boo and when he struck out it was a delight for those fans and / or haters who flirted against him.

The pandemic passed and when the activities were restarted in July, the trend did not change although there were no fans in the stadiums, but the rejection of the Creole was felt in the networks, but even so the sidereal qualified for the playoffs and reached the seventh Championship Series game against the Tampa Bay Rays, falling 4-2.

Already in the year 2021, with fans in the stadiums, the trend against Altuve did not change and in most of the parks where the Astros played as visitors, the Venezuelan was harshly booed and if we cannot remember what he experienced in Yankee Stadium , although he always had a cold head to show the opposing fans that all he wanted was to play ball and win the World Series with his team.

Those moments continued to repeat themselves in Los Angeles, Oakland, Chicago and even in Atlanta during the 2021 World Series.

Now, the question arises if the Creole will continue to be the player with the most boos in the MLB and I consider that the fact that the Astros have not won the World Series against the Braves has given a very tasty material to the haters of Altuve and the siderales to continue messing with them, so I think the boos will continue to be the order of the day for the Venezuelan Astroboy.

If we see the logic, the Astros won their division with great solvency, liquidated the Whitelegs with force and took the class in a very complicated series against the Red Sox to go to the World Series.

The losses they suffered in pitching in the middle of the playoffs, left the siderales in the hands of the young starters Framber Valdez and Luis García as the mainstays of the rotation, which influenced the defeat of the Texans against the Braves, without detracting from the merits of these big arms that thanks to them the team attended the Fall Classic.

But Astroboy will continue to distribute stick and it is interesting to remember the Creole’s bombshell against Aroldis Chapman in the 2019 playoffs.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada