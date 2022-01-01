Armie Hammer is a famous American actor best known for his performances in films such as Call Me By Your Name – 97%, The CIPOL Agent – 67%, Rebeca – 64%, Social Network – 96%, Hotel Mumbai: The Attack – 79%, The Lone Ranger – 31%, among others. The race of Hammer It was quite solid, until at the beginning of the year 2021 it began to crumble after being accused of sexual abuse by different women. Despite the fact that the actor has denied any charge and ensures that all relationships were consensual, his career is already in a tailspin, since so far he has been fired from numerous projects and it does not seem that his situation will improve.

One of the productions of which Hammer was fired after the accusations was the Taika Waititi film, Next Goal Wins, which is based on the 2015 documentary of the same name that tells the true story of the Dutch-born coach Thomas rongen, who tries to turn the American Samoa soccer team from always losing to winning. For the feature film, Waititi wrote the script in collaboration with Iain Morris.

Will Arnett is the one who will replace Hammer in the film by the director of Jojo Rabbit – 75% and Thor: Ragnarok – 92%. Will arnett, who is best known for his work as a voice actor on various animated films such as Monsters vs. Aliens – 72%, Despicable Me – 81%, The Great Lego Adventure – 96% and LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91% will play an executive of the American Samoa Soccer Federation. As reported by Deadline, Will arnett re-recorded the scenes of Hammer Recently. The film is expected to hit theaters next year with a cast that includes Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Philip, Uli Latukefu and Angus sampson.

In addition to the tape Waititi, Hammer has been removed from several movies and series, including the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Shotgun wedding and a Paramount Plus show about behind the scenes of The Godfather. The actor also stepped out of the upcoming Broadway production The Minutes. Despite the whole situation, Armie She will appear in the Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile – 80%, which opens in February 2022, opposite Gal Gadot as the protagonist. However, it is rumored that also in this project they intended to leave it out, but due to lack of time, they had to leave Armie within.

It is difficult to say if there is a possibility that Armie hammer get a job again in the near future, as the charges they face are certainly very serious. So far, the actor has denied all the charges against him and has refrained from giving formal statements in person to the press or even in networks, the only thing that has been known about him is through his legal representatives. The most recent message was issued by Andrew Brettler, his lawyer, who pointed out several days ago to Entertainment Weekly that the words of Effie, one of the women who points to Hammer as their rapist, they don’t make any sense:

Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes his outrageous allegations. Recently, on July 18, 2020, [ella] He sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what he wanted him to do to him. Mr. Hammer responded by making it clear that he did not want to have that kind of relationship with her.

