will be the first in history

The Moon could have had a module, a roving vehicle and, of course, human beings on its surface. But it never counted on a rover: from 2023, there will be one.

students of the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) In Pennsylvania, the Iris rover will be launched into space on the Peregrine lunar lander, powered by a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket.

The scheduled launch date for the Iris mission is May 4.

Peregrine, the lunar lander, will carry another 13 projects from various groups to our natural satellite.

The student project did not have the visa of NASA, although they will surely take data to complete everything in the best way. The Artemis Program of the North American aerospace agency seeks the long-term permanence of human beings on the Moon.

Iris is a small and light rover, weighing just 2 kilograms. It has carbon fiber chassis and wheels.

More details on the launch of the Iris rover to the Moon

Raewyn Duvall, a CMU graduate student and commander of the Iris mission, shared more details about the rover’s launch to the Moon.

“Hundreds of students have invested thousands of hours in Iris. We have worked for years to achieve this mission, and having a release date on the calendar is an exciting step.” he stated in a press release.

“Iris,” Duvall added, “will open up lunar and space exploration by demonstrating that a small, lightweight student-built rover can succeed on the Moon.”

Rover Iris Created by US college students

The Iris mission will last just two and a half days: it will collect ultra-wideband radio frequency data and images for the development of new relative location techniques.

CMU students will remain monitoring the rover.

“Irrefutable evidence will soon be seen that what Carnegie Mellon has achieved in planetary exploration is important,” said Professor William “Red” Whitaker, one of the mission guides.