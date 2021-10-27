10/27/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

David navarro

If in most European countries it has been the big clubs with millions of followers who have taken the step of jumping onto the floor, in Spain it will be a modest team that was recently promoted to Second Division RFEF just a few months ago – the fourth category of national football. – the first to quote. And all for the personal commitment of a businessman from Alicante, Salvador Martí, and his partners, who ddecided to take advantage of the experience gained with the launch of their own company – the technology company FacePhi, specialist in facial recognition software and present at BME Growth and Euronext to demonstrate that there is another way to manage sports clubs and that sport can be a good investment.

In this way, after approval by the current shareholders at the meeting last Monday, the Intercity Football Club will debut in the market in the coming weeks through the “listing” formula – that is, without initially increasing capital or issuing new titles- with a starting value of 4.9 million euros and a very ambitious goal: to reach the First Division in the shortest possible timeAccording to Martí, who, however, is aware that it will also depend on “luck and whether the ball enters the goal”.

The longed-for moment of The bell ringing comes after four years of development of the project, in which Intercity has achieved three promotions. “We saw that there were many teams that were supported by a patron who was putting capital and the club grew until either the patron got tired of putting up the money, or it ran out and the problems began. With the experience we had with FacePhi, We did not understand why no one took advantage of the tools that being a listed company gives you to obtain alternative financing, when there are many teams that are already a sports corporation “, explains the businessman.

They came to consult with BME if there was any reason to stop these IPOs – something that, of course, they were denied – and they ended up taking it as a challenge. The initial intention was to create a team from scratch – “It is more difficult to take a consolidated team,” says Salvador Martí, a “lifelong” Herculaneum, like most of Alicante – but the Club Deportivo Sant Joan Group, then in the Primera Regional, crossed his path.

“It barely had a social mass and its managers wanted to leave it. We thought it was the opportunity,” he confesses. They re-founded the team, changed the colors and started their project. They were clear that until they reached the Third Division or Second B it would not be the time to quote, so they tried to speed up the process on several occasions with the purchase of the place of other teams. First they tried with Novelda and, later, they wanted to take over the place that Reus left free in Second B in 2019. On neither occasion were they lucky.

Finally, sporting successes have allowed them to reach the desired category, now renamed Second Division RFEF. Along with Martí, among the reference shareholders are his FacePhi partner Javier Mira, Antonio García, the entrepreneur Lorenzo Serratosa (Zonavalue), the former Atlético de Madrid player Juanfran Torres or the president of the Alicante employer’s association, Perfecto Palacio. In total, the team has 325 shareholders, many of whom joined during the “equity crowdfunding” campaign through the Fellow Funders platform.

After its release on the market through the “listing” system, the club plans to undertake a capital increase later, when he is clear about what his financial needs will be for next season, something that the team’s sport manager, Quique Hernández, is still working on, a former coach of teams such as Hercules, Elche, Albacete, Huesca, Numancia or Recreativo de Huelva.

In any case, Salvador Martí makes it clear that the team will continue to record losses until it reaches the Second Division, when the very regulation of the competition obliges the clubs to present sound finances. From that moment on, the businessman is convinced that a football team can be a very profitable business, if it is managed properly. It is also clear that, as in all companies, there are factors that are difficult to control and that shareholders will have to get used to the fact that the value of their securities rises or falls every Monday, depending on the result of the week. But how much is a soccer team worth? Well, according to the calculations of those responsible for Intercity, the price of a Second B team should be around 10 to 15 million; one from Second, between 30 and 40 million; and that of one of First, a minimum of 100 million. However, it also depends on the number of followers the club has or the merchandising it sells. The Alicante club, in any case, does not set limits.