Finding themselves in a market that mixes with the crypto world, large banks would have an opportunity to take advantage of digital assets. At least several banking firms would seek the development of a type of loan that is backed by guarantees anchored to BTC.

The layout of major banks

There is the possibility that in the future financing operations backed by cryptocurrencies will be generated. Some banking firms would be behind a process of including the crypto world in operations related to loans.

On the one hand, large banks would develop a lending system linked to BTC, and on the other, they would maintain the traditional flow of fiat currencies. They would do this in order to have guarantees protected with the digital asset, without it circulating directly between financial entities.

Of the firms involved, Goldman Sachs is one of those that resonates the most within the opinions of different personalities. The market estimates a not so long period of time in which said bank, along with other well-known ones, make the new initiative official.

These loans would be carried out within a tripartite repo type framework, taking into account the repurchase of the loaned asset.

In this sense, before the consolidation of a programmed purchase and sale position between the parties, the banks’ disposition will be protected with a guarantee in BTC. In addition to this, there could be a scenario where third-party agents are used to ensure the exchange, with capital outside the main balance sheet of these entities.

A future still uncertain

Despite the fact that the market foresees a possible new relationship of the big banks (at least 6 of them) with the crypto world, the exact moment of its application has not yet been defined. This comes in an environment where government regulations targeting Bitcoin are not fully enlightened.

It is not yet certain whether the idea will actually be used in new financial operations, as banks do not dare to provide details of the matter. It seems that for now data will be known that will completely clear up the doubts of investors.

Meanwhile, the regulators of the economy try in some way to create a regulation where BTC can approach traditional finance. Given the relationship of this crypto with banks, the SEC, the CFTC and the Office of the Currency Accountant (OCC) would have shown positive positions.

However, the regulations coming from the aforementioned entities navigate in an area that remains confusing. Although the new initiative could be given free rein, the regulatory framework would be adjusted in different ways, depending on the proposals that each of the large banks issue.

A loan backed with cryptocurrencies would take months or even years to arrive, due to the limited opening of these banks in the face of doubts.

