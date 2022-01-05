01/05/2022

Who has not saved a dinner a can of preserves? Who has not been delighted with some canned cockles? Well, Hogares sin Toxicos, a non-profit organization warns that these brass containers also contain a substance that can harm health. In this sense, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) itself has released a draft scientific opinion in which it recommends lowering the limit that is considered safe for bisphenol A, a substance that has been associated by science with countless health problems and that has been detected in the body of practically the entire population.

The draft is open for public consultation until February 8. Bisphenol A (BPA) is present in many everyday objects, such as the inside of tin cans, and has been associated with multiple negative health effects at very low concentrations.

It is a substance that, apart from tin cans, is present in other containers, packages and wrappers commonly used in the food industry.

According to Hogar Sin Toxicos, the scientific community has been presenting studies on the risks of this substance for more than 20 years. Part of the industry is already replacing bisphenol A in cans with other substances that have not yet been properly evaluated, which can also be dangerous and which will probably also take decades to be properly evaluated.

Proposed a new reduction

In the current proposal for the draft re-evaluation of bisphenol A, EFSA’s expert panel on food contact materials recommends establishing a Tolerable daily intake of this toxic substance of 0.04 nanograms per kilogram of body weight per day, when since 2015 it assured that it was safe to ingest 4 micrograms per kilo and prior to that date it had defended that 50 micrograms per kilo were safe.

For Carlos de Prada, head of Hogar sin toxicos, an entity that since 2013 has been carrying out a campaign to ban bisphenol A in materials in contact with food in Spain, “it is something really scandalous that until now the EFSA has been arguing that it was supposedly safe to be exposed to concentrations 100,000 times higher than what & rdquor; now tells us.

“What’s more, if we take as a reference the limit that had been set prior to 2015, then the EFSA told us that it was supposedly safe to expose ourselves to concentrations that are 1,250,000 times higher than what it now tells us, that is, , an outrage, “he adds.

Warnings from 20 years ago

The head of Home without toxics stresses that “worst of all is that the scientific community had been warning about the risks of bisphenol A for more than 20 years without the EFSA paying attention to the hundreds of investigations carried out that showed that it caused effects at very low rates. low concentrations, while on the contrary preferred to pay more attention to a few studies that are not very reliable but paid for by the industry itself and, therefore, born of a flagrant conflict of interest “.

The reason given by EFSA for such a dramatic reduction in the permitted concentration is that it says that has now evaluated scientific studies published from 2013 to 2018, especially, according to it, “those that indicate adverse effects of BPA on the immune system”. However, as pointed out by Hogar sin toxicos, “there was already an overwhelming scientific literature on the most diverse effects of BPA long before.”

“This substance is probably one of the most studied hormonal pollutants. Since the 1990s, science has accumulated studies that show that BPA has potentially harmful effects on reproduction, brain development, mammary gland health, and metabolism, among others.

It is also known that these harmful effects can occur even with very low concentrations of this substance, especially concerning the exposure of pregnant women, since the effects of BPA can be much more severe in the case of developing embryos or fetuses “, explains De Prada.

EFSA’s position

EFSA, for its part, defends the safety of the substance, at least in the quantities now allowed. Exposure to bisphenol A “at current levels” does not pose any risk to the health of consumers. That is the conclusion reached by the European Food Safety Agency after reassessing the toxicity of the controversial chemical compound in 2015 and despite verifying that there are still “uncertainties” about some of its effects.

According to their data, exposure to bisphenol A (whether through diet, cosmetics, toys or the environment) is, today, much lower than the established safety levels, so it does not cause damage to the persons. Neither children, adolescents or the elderly are in danger, remarks the agency in a statement.

In the report, the EFSA indicates that bisphenol at high doses (“more than 100 times the tolerable daily intake”) probably causes “adverse effects on the kidney and liver”, as well as, according to scientific evidence, “alterations in the mammary glands of rodents “. In addition, “Effects on fertility and development can be expected at exposure levels 10,000 times higher “than the established limits.

In addition, the European body acknowledges that “doubts” remain about the potential adverse effects of bisphenol A on the immune, metabolic, reproductive and neurobehavioral systems, as well as on the mammary glands, although it ensures that these uncertainties have been taken into account when preparing its exposure and risk estimates.

Bisphenol A es used in the manufacture of polycarbonate, although it can also be added to other plasticsIt is also used to produce epoxy resins that can coat the inside of food and beverage cans, so that these can be contaminated with small amounts of the substance and thus pass into the human body.

The initiative Home without toxins, directed by the journalist, writer and environmental promoter Carlos de Prada, UN Global 500 Prize and National Environment Prize, aims to denounce risk situations caused by toxic substances present in the most diverse products of daily use and propose alternatives.

