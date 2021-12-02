For three years, experts have not stopped arguing about when will be the moment when bitcoin passes the psychological barrier of $ 100,000. In this 2021 it has broken its valuation record, but now it is down again, will 2022 be the key year?

Bitcoin has almost doubled in value so far in 2021, with only one month to go until the new year. However, getting here has been quite a roller coaster ride.

After a big rally last winter, the cryptocurrency cut its price in half over the summer, to rise to $ 66,000 last October.

And this is normal in the world of cryptocurrencies, since cryptocurrency prices are volatile, both to go down and up. That is why it is not well known if 2022 is the year in which Bitcoin reaches 100,000 dollars. But there are reasons to believe:

Bitcoin is considered a store of value if inflation persists current that is affecting the whole world. Adoption begins to spread between companies, institutional investors and sovereign nations. Increased adoption of the bitcoin network as a decentralized financial solution (DeFi) after updating Taproot.

With these three issues on the table, bitcoin has in its hand to be the currency in which to take refuge if things go wrong out there, the currency in which companies and people begin to offer and buy goods and services; and all of that equals stock market growth.

Investing in cryptocurrencies of any kind is not for everyone. Even if Bitcoin hits $ 100,000 in 2022. The constant ups and downs make anyone nervous, and gambling your savings is never recommended.

For that reason, if you invest in this market, place small bets, which do not represent a large percentage of your wealth, since just as it goes well, it can go very wrong and you will be left with nothing.

In short, bitcoin is attracting the interest of all kinds of large organizations around the world, and it is very possible that it will rise in 2022. The question remains: will it reach $ 100,000? Either way, invest carefully.