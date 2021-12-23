It was on December 12 when the rancher genre dressed in mourning after the unfortunate death of one of its greatest exponents, Vicente Fernández, at 81 years of age.

And it is that the legacy of “Don Chente” made him join the ranks of the greatest in regional Mexican music, alongside stars such as Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete and Javier Solís, being named as the fourth rooster.

His unmatched voice immortalized songs like “El rey”, “Volver Volver”, “Esto Celos”, “Hermosos Cariño” and more that will continue from generation to generation, a talent that he inherited from his children and grandchildren.

It is worth mentioning that the death of “Don Chente” has left a real void in his fans and family, who accompanied him throughout the four months he was in the hospital, struggling between life and death.

After being diagnosed with Guillain Barré syndrome, the actor was also going in and out of intensive care due to many ups and downs, being pneumonia which complicated the “Charro de México”.

The star is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his wife, Doña Cuquita, who stole everyone’s hearts by standing next to the remains of her beloved during the tribute.

Since the death of the singer became known, until his remains were returned to the ranch of “The three foals”, and the lady did not separate from the singer throughout the night.

And it was the last wish of “Don Chente” that his body rest on the ranch that gave him so many joys in life next to his family, and a place that Doña Cuquita refuses to leave.

Alex Fernández talks about his grandmother’s wishes

It was the son of Alejandro Fernández, who spoke for the first time about how his grandmother and the rest of the family are after the death of the interpreter of “Acá entre nos”.

The 27-year-old shared that while his grandfather was in the hospital, Doña Cuquita lived in an apartment near the city, a place to which he refused to return, because she wants to be at home.

“I gave my opinion that you shouldn’t leave my grandmother alone and even less let her go to the ranch. She was living in a hospital department… you have to be with her 24/7 because right now is when she needs us the most, ”he said.

However, 60-year-old María del Refugio Abarcas completely refused and assured that her place is on the ranch and next to the remains of her husband, something that the son of “Foaly” admired.

“… Grandma has very large ovaries and she wanted to go to the ranch, she said she wanted to go yes or yes, no one can say no to her. And well there she is, she is already at peace, it was a very difficult duel but we are assimilating it, “he said.

Alex assures that the loss of Vicente Fernández was a hard blow for him and his family, as well as for his father who is on tour, but without a doubt they are assimilating little by little.

“… The first few days I couldn’t stop crying, fortunately we were able to say goodbye to my grandfather while he was conscious …”, he said.

