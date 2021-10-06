10/06/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

Ronald Koeman’s FC Barcelona has reached the second break due to teams with bad feelings and also insufficient results. Ninth in LaLiga -with a pending match against Sevilla- and fourth in the group stage of the Champions League, The team is going through an unprecedented economic and sporting crisis: the departure of Leo Messi has opened a period of transition at the club.

The Catalans, who have only added one victory in the last six games, They face several games in this month of October that can mark the future in the short term: they host Valencia and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on matchdays 9 and 10 and also Dinamo Kiev in the Champions League, where the three points are vital to continue dreaming of qualifying for the round of 16.

The FC Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, remains in office for the time being and the board would make a decision based on the results in these first three matches after the return of national team football.. Although we are only in the second month of competition, the Catalan team faces several match-balls in a row: a defeat could present a complex scenario.

Shipwreck in LaLiga and Champions League

The start of the season for FC Barcelona is having many shadows. With a level of play with a lot of room for improvement, the results in this first part of the season are not as expected: with 12 points out of 21 possible in LaLiga and with zero out of six in the Champions League, the situation of Koeman’s team is worrying.

The room for maneuver begins to narrow as the days go by and, especially in the Champions League, the points are becoming vital for the future of the club. Losing points against Dinamo Kiev would be suicide: Barcelona must score the next six points and wait for the results of the double duel between Benfica and Bayern to get the calculator and rush your sorting options.