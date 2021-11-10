The fourth wave of Covid-19 has reached Europe, where the number of cases – but also deaths – due to the disease has increased again. Specialists assure that the new records are due to winter and the spread of the variant Delta, Therefore, the population of countries on the other side of the Atlantic, such as Mexico or the United States, wonders if this regrowth will also affect them because the cold begins to arrive.

At this time, the new focus of the pandemic it is central and southeastern Europe where there are low vaccination rates. Bulgaria It is the poorest country in the European Union and is at the end of vaccination with only 22.5% of its population immunized.

The country reported a new record for daily deaths with 334 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 723 Covid-19 patients in intensive care when their maximum capacity is between 750 and 800 occupied beds.

Other affected countries in Europe are Romania, Croatia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary.

Will the fourth wave reach Mexico and the US?

Regarding this concern, in Mexico, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell,, warned about the possibility of a rebound in Covid-19 cases in the country and the appearance of a fourth and fifth wave during the winter season that is to come.

The official indicated that in Mexico An epidemiological reemergence has not been ruled out., as has happened in other countries that have a more advanced vaccination campaign.

?? As long as the COVID-19 epidemic is active anywhere in the world, any country can have it. At all times you have to have a clear mind, there can be not only fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh waves ??, he said.

Meanwhile in In the United States, infections fell nationwide throughout October, a trend that continues, and different states have relaxed their protection measures at the same time that the booster dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was approved for the most vulnerable sectors and also for children.

However, the recent opening of borders that allows international travelers flying from Europe – the current epicenter of the pandemic – alerts experts.

Too the arrival of the winter season generates concern, because in this period people prefer to be indoors, where the virus can spread more easily. In fact, the influential Covid-19 prediction model from the University of Washington foresees a increase in infections and hospitalizations in November.

