As is known, the Venezuelan Willians Astudillo was the protagonist of a Fight in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) and then for that reason we will analyze how much this situation could affect a new contract of this player in the Major League Baseball – MLB.

Caribes de Anzoátegui and Cardenales de Lara were involved in a fight last Friday in the LVBP, where utility Willians Astudillo was the protagonist in it, giving a controversial blow to the face of pitcher Luis Madero, this being something that is making a lot of noise and moreover, it happened the same day the Minnesota Twins placed him on assignment in the MLB.

Cloudy mind, frustration?

Hours before this aforementioned meeting that ended in a fight, the Twins put Astudillo on assignment, something that does not guarantee him a job in the MLB for the 2022 season. Also, one does not know what goes through each person’s mind and surely this news made the player not in his right mind, which perhaps caused frustration and led him to take that attitude (be careful, this is an assumption on my part) and it is something that cannot be justified by anything in the world, since his His attitude was pretty unsportsmanlike, considering he’s a pro.

There is no doubt that it was not the best day for “La Tortuga” since the same day that his organization in MLB designates him for assignment, he is involved in a fight and also, is pointed out by fans, journalists and even ex-players by how he handled things in that altercation between the Caribs and the Cardinals.

2021

This year for Willians Astudillo has not been the best sportingly speaking, since only at the Major League level he played 72 games with Minnesota and also in that process, he was lowered to the Minor Leagues and later promoted to the Big Show, so he did not have as much regularity and action in the best baseball in the world

In the LVBP in his first games he has connected two home runs and has shown that he is a performing player in the league, but there is no doubt that his participation is possibly in danger, taking into account that after the week ends and the tournament authorities analyze the situation , this player is suspended and even, many people ask for a severe punishment for this player.

Will it get you in trouble in America?

For now we could not say something specifically about this issue, but if he receives a suspension in Venezuela, the team that signs it or wants to have him in the MLB will very surely analyze this situation, taking into account how rigorous and strict they can be. be the organization in the North American country, so we have to wait for it to be resolved with Astudillo.

Even if the Twins take it into account, they will surely already be aware of this altercation in which he was involved in Venezuela.

His numbers in 2021 in MLB

The little action made him have a poor year offensively, where he only took 208 at-bats, gave 49 hits, seven homers, drove in 21 runs, scored 17, leaving AVG of .236, OBP of .259, SLG of .375 and OPS of. 634.