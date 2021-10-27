10/27/2021 at 9:02 AM CEST

The Asian hornet (also called the killer wasp), Vespa velutina, advances unstoppably across the country. This invasive exotic species, which arrived in Spain 11 years ago, is spreading at a rate that worries experts and more and more Spanish autonomies are where it has been implanted. In fact, few places in Spain are completely free of this insect, whose bite is fatal.

In fact, the number of deaths between 2019 and so far this year has now risen to seven in Spain. The last was a 77-year-old woman in Asturias. In 2019 there were three deaths in our country and in 2020, despite the confinement, another three. Galicia and Asturias account for 100% of these deaths, as it is not in vain that they are the autonomous regions most affected by this plague.

All of these deaths occurred when these people inadvertently got too close to Asian hornet nests. It is a very territorial species, which does not hesitate to defend its nest in case of being attacked.

It is estimated that this species causes up to 90% of all wasp stings in areas where its presence is greatest. «About 3% of the population suffer from allergic reactions widespread by the venom of wasps and bees, and the annual mortality rate is estimated at 0.08 per million inhabitants, which means that about three or four people could die each year from this cause, “the president of the Hymenoptera Allergy Committee of the Spanish Society of Allergology and Immunology (SEAIC), Berta Ruiz, recently explained.

It will invade the entire Peninsula in 2029

According to the portal avispasiatica.org, which updates the information on the presence of this species in Spain, the Asian wasp will have colonized the entire Peninsula, Ceuta, Melilla and the Balearic Islands in 2029. Only the Canary Islands would be left out of this invasion.

The killer wasp is also a real threat to bees, already affected by other enemies, such as pesticides or climate change. In fact, these wasps destroy entire hives.

According to the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications (CREAF) “it is estimated that a single wasp can capture between 25 and 50 bees per day. They take advantage of their much larger size to instill fear and kill them with a blow to the jaw. They separate the body parts, join them into a ball and move them to the nest to feed their larvae. Once the workers have disappeared, they enter the honeycomb and finish with the honey & rdquor ;.

In addition, this entity explains that “it is expanding rapidly in Spain thanks to its great capacity for reproduction and dispersal of new founders of colonies. With a single queen, the nest is already developed, which may have up to 15,000 cells. If we consider that each founder of a new nest can produce 500 new queens per year, it is understood that the increase of their populations is so fast & rdquor ;.

It spreads 100 kilometers per year

The Vespa velutina expands throughout our country at a rate of 100 kilometers a year, from the north to the south. At the moment, the frontier of his advance party is located in the extreme south of Zamora and isolated areas of Extremadura. However, there are numerous citizen sightings beyond these areas.

Last year, the Government of the Balearic Islands announced that this autonomy was the first territory in Europe to eradicate the killer wasp, which despite being far from its area of ​​expansion, had already been established in Mallorca. However, avispasiatica.org believes that the Balearic Government “threw the bells to the flight & rdquor; with too much haste and considers that it would be necessary to act with more “prudence”.

“Caution, because there may be Asian wasps in Mallorca, either in the Serra de Tramuntana or in other inaccessible areas. And prudence due to the experience we have in other territories where it seemed controlled and quickly rebounded & rdquor ;, they point out.

What is the killer wasp like?

The Asian wasp measures between 17 and 32 millimeters in length, it is characterized by having a completely black thorax and the abdominal segments also black with a yellow border. Only the fourth segment of the abdomen is totally yellow or orange. The head is black with a yellow or orange face, and the legs are brown with yellow ends.

They can build huge, spherical nests, with the entrance hole on the side, and in which the cells cannot be seen from the bottom. They are usually located in the upper areas of the trees (mainly on alder, chestnut, walnut, apple, cherry or eucalyptus), and sometimes even in protected areas of buildings, stairs, barns, etc.

Currently, there are several investigations aimed at the fight against this species, some of them especially hopeful, based on biological control. But as long as there are no effective systems, trapping and nest neutralization are the only forms of control.

What to do if it bites us?

The stings are very painful, but no more dangerous than those of native wasps. Most of the attacked people present local symptoms, such as pain, redness and swelling in the area of ​​penetration of the poison, which disappear in several days.

The affected area should be cleaned with soap and water, and ice or cold water applied. In the first moments you can try to denature the components of the venom using heat on the sting.

In allergic people, symptoms such as generalized itching, a rise in body temperature, a drop in blood pressure, respiratory problems, cardiovascular problems, nervous symptoms, glottis edema, etc. may appear.

In cases of multiple bites, the inoculation of venom can be very high and also cause general symptoms, such as lipothymia, severe headache, fever, and so on. In these cases, the damage caused can be significant, even if there is no previous allergy.

If after an attack general symptoms are observed, without losing calm but urgently, call 112 or go to a medical center to receive the appropriate treatment, as these symptoms are very serious and can lead to anaphylactic shock. .

