Jennifer Lopez Will you remarry? openly confesses it

The famous singer and actress Jennifer López has announced if she would remarry, this while she lives her love to the fullest with the famous actor with Ben Affleck with whom she is happier than ever enjoying this stage.

This past Thursday, November 18, the official trailer for ‘Marry Me’ came out after so much waiting, a film in which Jennifer Lopez and Maluma share credits, and where the 52-year-old singer looks fabulous dressed as bride.

As on a personal level the singer has been making many plans for the future with her current partner, Ben Affleck, it is natural for people to wonder if the celebrity would consider remarrying in real life.

And it was precisely during the promotion of the long-awaited film, where the actress also shares credits with Owen Wilson, Jennifer appeared on the ‘Today’ program, and there she announced if she would be willing to dress as a bride and give a new ‘yes’ in front of altar.

Yes, I guess, you know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been, “Lopez told Hoda Kotb in the interview.

The mother of twins Emme and Max added with a laugh that she has been married several times and still thinks of happily ever after for sure.

Hundred percent”.

And it is that, the also actress of Hollywood She has been married not only to Marc Anthony, the father of her children, but also to Ojani Noa (1997-1998) and Cris Judd (2001-2002).

And yes, it is true that Jennifer Lopez is quite a romantic, since it must be remembered that, in 2004, when everything was supposed to be ready for her to marry Ben Affleck, the interpreter of ‘Change the step’ ended her engagement to the ‘Duel’ actor.

Then in 2021, and shortly after she ended her engagement with Alex Rodríguez, the producer also returned to Affleck’s arms, and since then, they have been extremely happy.

In addition, according to sources close to the couple, they are currently madly in love, so they could surprise us with an upcoming wedding.

On the other hand, during the interview he offered to ‘Today’, JLo was accompanied by the Colombian Maluma, and both were admired excitedly by the next premiere of his film, which will hit theaters on one of the most romantic days of the year: February 14, 2022.