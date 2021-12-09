Jim Carrey is one of Hollywood’s most famous comedy actors, and even though his golden age is past, he made an incredible comeback in Sonic The Movie – 89%, released in 2020, in a role that made many remember their best days, when they acted in films like A Couple of Idiots – 66%, The Mask – 77% and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – 42%. According to a rumor, the actor could join the highest grossing franchise of all time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what is true about that?

The franchise, with producer Kevin Feige at the helm, has more than twenty feature films and four live-action series on Disney Plus; In addition, there are numerous projects in development for film and television. One of the films already announced for the next Phase of the cinematographic universe is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where the heroes will face the evil Kang the Conqueror, a villain of whom we had a first look at the end of the Loki series – 96%.

According to The Direct (via Movie Web), at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania We would also see the introduction of MODOK, a classic character who in the comics is a villain who undergoes experiments and ends up with a huge head, so he has to live in a flying chair. According to the rumor, the character could even have his debut in the series of She-hulk, but it would not be interpreted by Jim Carrey as stated before.

No doubt Carrey and Marvel fans would be very happy if the actor joined the ranks of the MCU. At the moment this news is discouraging, and we will have to settle for the fact that Jim’s participation in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has already been confirmed, whose first trailer arrives tomorrow at the Game Awards.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to attract big stars like Michael Douglas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer. The franchise has drawn the attention of actors with a long history, as well as rookies who later become stars. It’s amazing how the cast of Thor being announced – 77%, the press criticized Marvel for hiring complete strangers, and now they are among the most popular actors in the entire world

Superhero cinema is at its best; In the early 2000s we had great sagas like the three X-Men movies, Spider-Man, and the first two Dark Knight tapes, but in the 2010s it was the cinematic universes that dominated the industry. , the first to break schemes was that of Marvel Studios, which with The Avengers – 92% achieved a gigantic box office gross, and shortly after came DC, with numerous setbacks that cost Warner Bros. dearly.

Currently the DC film universe, better known as DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has several projects in development, which could be blockbusters, in 2022 Black Adam will arrive and in 2023 Shazam! Fury of the Gods. On the other hand, they are working on exclusive series and films for HBO Max, dedicated to superheroes such as Blue Beetle and Black Canary.

