Also known as “El rey del jaripeo”, Joan Sebastian marked a before and after in music in Mexico, placing himself as one of the greatest singers and composers of the Aztec territory.

To date, its great themes are still valid, as they have continued from generation to generation, to the extent of appearing in different challenges that have gone viral through TikTok.

Related news

And it is that the singer began his career as just a 17-year-old teenager, and has over time consolidated within the Mexican culture, until 2015 when he lost the fight against bone cancer that he suffers.

The singer’s life was marked by great victories on and off the stage and in Jaripeos, but also tragedy accompanied him as he had to bury two of his children who died at the hands of organized crime.

But his professionalism always led him to continue working and composed various songs for stars such as Lucero, Pepe and Antonio Aguilar, Rocío Dúrcal, Diego Verdaguer and even for Vicente Fernández, with whom he also maintained a strong friendship.

Since his death in July 2015, those who have been in charge of continuing the legacy left by “The People’s Poet” have been his sons, José Manuel Figueroa and Julián, also son of the singer and actress, Maribel Guardia.

And it is that his eldest son has been in charge of keeping the singer’s story fresh, and more since the launch of the series he did with Televisa and where the Cuban actress, Livia Brito, also appeared.

But for a few years, the possibility of making a museum in honor of the interpreter of hits such as “Tattoos”, “Secret of love” and “Maracas” has come to light, and it is his eldest who finally clears the doubts regarding the theme.

Will there be a museum?

These rumors began thanks to the statements of Maribel Guardia, on January 6, who assured that her son Julian has already donated some things from his father so that a museum can finally be made in honor of the star of Jaripeo.

“I don’t know about those plans. I know he wants to make a museum and that Julián has donated a lot of things he had… A sculpture, a painting, prizes, he donated everything ”, declared the actress in a meeting with the press.

Now, it is the eldest son of the late composer who finally speaks about it and puts an end to the statements of the mother of his half siblings, assuring that this project will not be done, or at least in the short term.

José Manuel Figueroa declared that he does not see the creation of said museum possible, not only because the brothers have not been able to reach an agreement, because six years after the death of their father, they continue with some lawsuits over Sebastian’s inheritance.

“They are pulling that from the museum there, it is something that is there, it has been talked about for years. I started the conversation five, six years ago that my father died and was exiled and completely destroyed by the family, which was not true, that my father did not want to, “said the singer in a meeting with the press.

The former partner of Ninel Conde shared that the only thing that has come is to speak with the municipal president of Taxco de Alarcón, to be able to expose in his native Juliantla some of his father’s belongings that he still has.

Regarding an approach with the son of Maribel Guardia to talk about the supposed museum, the singer denied that there were plans, but declared that if at some point they agreed to something about the creation of an exhibition, the one that takes place would take its respective planning and development time.

“His museum, I see it very complicated because I do not see a unification to arrive at a project, a museologist and be able to tell him what can be done, what cannot be done, where they want to do it, what is there to teach in that museum, it’s complicated, it’s long, it’s a very long process ”, said Figueroa.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE