The LeBron James experience in Los Angeles has translated into a championship, so no one can classify it as failure, but it’s okay to admit that it has been a slight disappointment throughout just over three seasons. The superstar signed a four-year pact with the Lakers, a clear sign that you were committed to the project.

Nearly 38, LeBron is trying to straighten out the Lakers boat. Meanwhile, James’ longtime club, Cleveland Cavaliers, has been one of the biggest surprises in the league. This season, for the third time in four years, James has missed significant time. Between his ankle, midriff and a brief stint through health and safety protocols, the 17-time all-star has missed 12 of 37 games.. As a result, the Lakers have stumbled to an 18-19 record.

Unlike the first time James left town, the Cavaliers appear to be on an upward trajectory.. Although they are still a long way from reaching four consecutive NBA Finals again. To contextualize, Cleveland only won 19 games in each of the King’s first two seasons with the Lakers.

Is it possible that LeBron has one more great move left?

This summer made it clear that he had every intention of playing the rest of his career in Southern California. “I really hope I can finish my career with the Lakers. Whatever years it is, if it’s four, five, six, whatever it is, seven. I hope I can keep playing. I love being in Los Angeles, my family loves being in Los Angeles”James said on the SmartLess podcast.

A lot can happen between now and the summer of 2023, which is when the contract ends. The Lakers have the “oldest” roster in the league. For their part, the Cavs have a considerably younger squad with a lot of projection. Naturally, this opens the can of speculation and There are NBA executives who put him back in Ohio. “It’s the worst kept secret in the league, the worst secret. The worst kept secret of his career: [LeBron] wants to go back to cleveland. He’s in love with the youth, the training, and building the squad there. Has been left out in [Los Ángeles]. He is no longer willing to sacrifice his body for this team. “

Given the direction of both franchises, it wouldn’t be surprising to see rumors establishing the Cavaliers as a “final” destination for King James. Seeing him retire in the place where it all began would be an American movie ending, pun intended..