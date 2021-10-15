Telemundo Kelvin Noe Renteria

Since the audience met for the first time the beloved “Vaquero” Kelvin Noé Renteria, in the arenas of Exatlon United States, they have been captivated by his good attitude, physical dexterity and broad athletic aptitudes that on two occasions have put him very close to reaching the triumph of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

Not surprisingly, on two occasions, he has been very close to achieving victory, lifting the coveted trophy and receiving the expected $ 200,000 in cash, but although it has not been the case for Kelvin, new opportunities have opened up for him and have given a name to the Mexican on television screens, earning the affection and preference of all.

From EXATLON to THE HOUSE OF THE FAMOUS

But Kelvin Renteria was not carried away by the end of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, and as soon as the competition ended, he packed up again and launched into a new reality show. This is “La Casa de los Famosos”, Telemundo’s new bet, where 16 celebrities started confined in a mansion, with the aim of meeting different challenges and drawing up strategies.

In this new reality show, the winner, as in Exatlon, will receive $ 200,000 and an important exposure springboard, since the fact of remaining on the screen daily is important for figures like Kelvin, who is just beginning his career on television.

What is true is that in La Casa de los Famosos, there has been a lot of drama, fights and even romances and Kelvin does not escape from this. In fact, the athlete, who is single, entered the controversial house without much plan to find love, but everything has changed since the influencer Manelyk entered, as a replacement for Kimberly Flores, who left the show to focus on her family.

Will Manelyk break Kelvin Renteria’s heart?

It is not a secret for anyone because she herself has been in charge of sharing it. Manelyk likes Kelvin a lot and while he’s been very vocal about it, he for his part has tried to stay focused on the game, and not so much on love.

But this hasn’t stopped followers from focusing on this interaction. In fact, Kelvin was again chosen as the leader of the week and as usual, he can go to the suite of the mansion with the partner of his choice and as everyone expected, he invited Manelyk.

Contrary to what many thought, they were resting and even put pillows to keep themselves apart in bed and they behaved like good friends, Kelvin being, according to the followers, a true gentleman with the Mexican.

Now, this has generated a series of unknowns on the part of others who assure that Renteria would be exposing himself to the beautiful Manelyk breaking his heart, taking it only as a romance within the house.

In fact, rumors claim that even the production of “La Casa de los Famosos” would be fostering a romance between the two Mexicans. Do not miss this video that explains in more detail:

Play

WILL THEY BREAK KELVIN’S HEART? DID THE LIGHTS TURN OFF? THE HOUSE OF THE FAMOUS # ExatlonEstadosUnidos #ExatlonEEUU # telemundo2021-10-14T21: 58: 49Z Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories