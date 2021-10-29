10/29/2021

On at 18:41 CEST

Betfair

Leo Messi is in the most atypical season of his career at PSG and in an unknown league for the Argentine star. One of the questions on the table will be to know whether or not Messi manages to maintain the scoring figures that he has registered throughout his career.

If we look at Messi’s statistics in his first matches in Ligue 1, The former Barcelona player is a long way from the extraordinary numbers he has averaged for so many years at the Camp Nou. He has barely shot four times and has barely tried four crosses in the four games he has played in France. If we compare his last season in Barcelona with his current one in Paris, he clearly loses out. On matchday 11 of La Liga 2020/2021, Messi already had four goals, while in Ligue 1 2021/2022 he has not yet scored.

According to Betfair forecasts, Messi scoring at any time against Lille is paid at € 1.45 per euro wagered and an implicit probability of 69% compared to 60.6% for Mbappé. Lille are experiencing a traumatic start to the season after being champions. Now they are tenth to thirteen points of PSG that has only yielded one draw and one defeat in the eleven games they have been in the league. It seems all suitable for Messi’s debut in Ligue 1 as a scorer.

Leo Messi has played with Barcelona a total of 775 official matches (472 in LaLiga, 120 in the Champions League, 56 in the Copa del Rey, 3 in the European Super Cup, 14 in the Spanish Super Cup and 5 in the Club World Cup) in which has scored 670 goals and has distributed 305 assists.

In the 2019-2020 season he won his penultimate top scorer

The Argentine has won a total of 35 titles since the 2005/06 season: 10 Leagues, 7 King’s Cups, 4 Champions League, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 3 European Super Cups and 3 Club World Cups.. On an individual level, the attacker has won 6 Ballons d’Or, 6 Golden Boots, 8 Pichichi Trophies or 1 The Best, among other awards.

According to Betfair forecasts, Messi scoring 24 or more goals was paid € 1.73 per euro bet in August and settled at the highest implied probability, 57.8%. That would mean that according to bettors Messi would repeat a similar figure to that obtained in the 2019-2020 season in which he scored 25 goals with Barcelona in the League. However, it is difficult for him to start on the right foot in the national championship, although the opposite happens in the Champions League where it has been released.

The numbers are for eternity

Messi conquered his first Pichichi in the season 09-10, five after his debut in First with Frank Rijkaard. From the hand of the champion Barça Pep Guardiola, he signed 34 goals. Two seasons later, in 11-12, he was once again the top scorer in Primera thanks to the historic 50 goals he achieved, his record record. He beat Cristiano by four goals, who was second. Pichichi repeated in the 12-13 (46 goals), 16-17 (37), 17-18 (34), 18-19 (36), 19-20 (25) and 20-21 (30).

More goals with Neymar and Mbappé next door?

According to Betfair forecasts, the company of Kylian Mbappé or Neymar weighs more and, therefore, a greater distribution in the scoring responsibility, due to the fact of playing in France, which could indicate that Messi would have greater facility to exceed the figure of, for example , last year. For Messi to score 30 or more goals was paid at € 6 per euro bet this past summer, something that is labeled among bettors as less likely than the range between 24 and 26, which emerges as the most reliable in predictions.