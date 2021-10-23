10/23/2021 at 3:01 PM CEST

Olympique de Marseille v Paris Saint Germain

Sunday, 8:45 pm

Leo Messi’s first goal in Ligue 1 is waiting. The Argentine has been in this league for three games and has not yet seen the door. The positive for him is that he has already despaired in the Champions League, where he scored a goal against Manchester City and a double this week against RB Leipzig to turn the scoreboard.

Messi is ready and This Sunday you have the best possible opportunity to debut your account in the French championship. The international stops, the exits from the bench and the odd bad game of the team have deprived him of scoring. But that is over.

The duel against Marseille supposes the classic of french footballBut those from the south of France are at an irregular moment with a victory in the last six meetings. Even so, the market does not end up trusting a PSG that is much less steamroller than expected in the summer. The last two games have been won by the minimum and before they lost 2-0 against Stade Rennais.

With all its stars ready this Sunday though Sergio Ramos is not back yet, who still does not train with the team, it is a good opportunity for PSG to continue increasing its lead in the league (they lead by nine points to second) and for Messi to uncork the champagne of Ligue 1.

