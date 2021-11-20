

Marcell Ozuna celebrates with his customary selfie after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Photo: Quinn Harris / .

After being arrested for alleged domestic violence and later released without charge, the Dominican Marcell Ozuna would be preparing his return to MLB with the Atlanta Braves by 2022.

Ozuna, what debuted this Thursday with the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Baseball League (LIDOM), comes from losing a year of sports activity with the Braves due to injury and then arrest and court proceedings.

After having a poor start to the 2021 MLB season, the Dominican seemed to have warmed up to be able to perform as his team expected, however on May 25 he dislocated the ring and middle fingers of his left hand playing against the Boston Red Sox and sadly ended his campaign.

Domestic Violence Issues for Marcell Ozuna

Marcell ozuna signed a four-year, $ 64 million contract with the Atlanta team in February, and when he seemed to have his future assured, the accusations of alleged domestic violence against his wife arrived, which, added to the aforementioned injury, left him unable to return to uniform in the US during 2021.

On May 28, officers from the Sandy Springs Police Department, Georgia, went to the home of the Braves player, whom They arrested and claimed to have found him hanging and beating his wife with the cast of his arm.

Due to this fact that Ozuna faced, he managed to reach an agreement with the authorities to spend six months under the supervision of the authorities in a 24-hour family intervention program and perform 200 hours of social service.

Despite having resolved his situation with the American justice, the MLB and the Players Association extended their administrative suspension, something that kept him from asking to be active for the postseason and in the World Series with the Braves, who were crowned champions.

It should be noted that despite not having been during the playoffs, Ozuna will receive his champion ring, since he managed to play 48 games with the Braves, prior to injury, leaving a .213 offensive line with seven homers and 26 RBIs.

Ozuna’s strategy to return to MLB in 2022

The fact of joining the ninth of the Gigantes del Cibao, with whom he had not played since 2015, the outfielder will seek to recover his best version as a player, leave behind the run over 2021 and show the Braves that he wants and can play in 2022, if the MLB allows him.

On his debut this Thursday, Ozuna hit an unstoppable and took his first round of the box, thus marking the first step, on a journey full of challenges, to return to Las Mayores.

