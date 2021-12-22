It was on December 15, when the music world wore mourning after the tragic death of the music producer “Flow, La Movie” and his family in a spectacular accident at the airport in the Dominican Republic.

Since then, several family members, fans and friends have not only been greatly affected by the loss, they have even begun to take their own measures for their future trips.

One of them is Raphy Pina and the reggaeton singer Natti Natasha, who have been devastated, as they claim that they too were about to board that same plane.

Despite the fact that the couple has been characterized by a life full of luxury and extravagance, this new facet of destiny has forced them to take new measures for their future trips.

Vida Isabelle’s parents have decided to forget about private jets and start traveling in economy class, or also classified as low-budget, because they assure that what happened with “Flow, La Movie” is to give them a new lease of life.

All the couple has stated is that they will not rent a private plane again without being fully convinced that they will travel safely and arrive safely at their destination.

It is worth mentioning that right now, the father of Natti Natasha’s little daughter is in a real lawsuit with the law, and has been the interpreter of hits such as “Criminal” and “The best version of me” who speaks about it.

Raphy Pina Legal Lawsuits

It should be noted that it was since December 13, when the music producer is facing justice because he is accused of illegal possession of firearms and an automatic weapon.

Despite the difficult situation that Vida Isabelle’s father is going through, Natti Natasha and her three older children came together in the legal process, as a result of their old relationships.

It was the same producer who shared a series of images and videos of him and his family arriving at the courts, a publication that has already exceeded 200 thousand likes.

And she is the one born in the Dominican Republic, she is showing true support for her daughter’s father, since if convicted, he could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison for each of the charges.

Pina’s career has been one of the greatest in the world of music, since it was in 1996, when she founded her record label and has represented reggaeton artists, such as: Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee or Don Omar.



