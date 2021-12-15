Hurricanes like Sandy, in 2012, or the storm Going last September they exposed the threat of climate change for New York. Now, Manhattan builds almost four kilometers of walls, gates and raised parks to protect against floods and rising sea levels.

Nearly a decade after Sandy and multiple studies, the city runs East Coast Resilience (ESCR) between 25th and Montgomery streets in Lower Manhattan, a project costing 1,450 million dollars.

Drilling machines and excavators prepare the ground for the workers who place the steel and reinforced concrete structure of the wall, which is three meters high.

“When we complete this project we will have a 5 meter high elevation to protect the community,” Tom Foley, acting curator of the New York City Department of Design and Construction, told ..

Along 4 km of the coastline, gates will also be installed to close the passage to the water, and an elevated park that will act as a protective wall to prevent a repeat of the catastrophic effects of Sandy, which left 44 dead, 19 billion dollars in damages and 110 thousand residents affected in the area.

The wall between the streets 23 and 20, a part of the project where the separation between the East River (Río Este) and residential buildings is the narrowest in the entire area.

In addition to the elevated park, the project includes a pier, an esplanade, bike lanes, benches and garden areas.

In addition, almost 1,800 trees of various species will be planted, almost double of those that have been destroyed to carry out the project, as well as another thousand in the neighborhood, in addition to the 500 already planted, explains to . Sarah Nielsen, of the department of New York City parks.

It is completed by a system of underground drain to improve the evacuation capacity of the sewerage network and the construction of a power substation to prevent the area from being without power for days as happened with Sandy, one of the worst hurricanes that together with Katrina in New Orleans in 2005 or Harvey that devastated Houston in 2017, have hit cities in U.S so far this century.

“Better than nothing”

With 836 kilometers of coastline and forecasts of a 0.67 meter rise in sea level by 2050, New York is prepared with a “tiered strategy,” says Jainey Bavishi, director of the Climate Resilience Office from the mayor’s office.

“We are building a coastal protection to remove water where possible, but we also recognize that it will not be possible to remove it everywhere,” he warns.

Above all, “we make sure that the foundations are strong enough so that we can continue to build on it if necessary.”

About a million buildings are also being reinforced in Manhattan and crucial infrastructures, limiting construction in risk areas and even working with small businesses and residents to minimize the impact of extreme events, he explains.

It is a problem of global dimensions. More than 150 million people in the world live in areas that could be flooded by water by 2050.

If the numerous appeals before the courts of associations and citizens dissatisfied with the municipality’s project do not delay it, the ESCR will be completed by 2026.

“I’m not sure it’s effective,” says a neighbor who identified herself only as Terry, unhappy that nothing has been done since Sandy, but assumes “it’s better than nothing.”

“Ambitious strategy”

The ESCR is just one part of an ambitious project. In 2013, the Mayor of New York announced a nearly $ 20 billion plan to build “climate resilience.”

Although the amount may seem astronomical, these “20 billion in investments are just an advance,” warns Bavishi.

“Resilience is a process and not a result,” he says.

Each commune has its specificities and the solutions “depend on the specific conditions of the places, the geography and the topography and the uses made of the coastline.”

The US Congress has just approved a gigantic investment plan of 1.2 trillion dollars of which it will allocate 50 billion to protect communities from the climate change.

“I am convinced that our climate resilience strategy is one of the most ambitious in the United States and possibly in the world,” she says.

