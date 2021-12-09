Related news

Tiger Woods it’s back. The American golfer, victim of a traffic accident last February that nearly cost him his life, will play his first tournament months later in which he will be a key appearance to see how he is in physical terms. The veteran’s participation will be peculiar, as he will compete with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship.

Both Woods and his son have already participated in the 2020 edition, but this time everything will be different. Woods will have to fight against the pressure of having each shot analyzed and hopes that he can mark a before and after in this new stage in golf. The tournament, based on the competition of a golfer with a chosen family member, will take place between December 16 and 19.

The 45-year-old American has celebrated his return on social media. According to him, “it has been a long and challenging year” and therefore he is “very excited” to close 2021 “competing in the PNC Championship” with his son Charlie. “I am playing as a father and I could not be more excited and proud,” Tiger Woods has acknowledged in his official account.

Tiger & Charlie, welcome back 🐅 pic.twitter.com/8pkPM7P2O0 – PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 8, 2021

Despite not being a major tournament in his career, Tiger Woods knows how important this first step can be in his sporting history. The doubts about how the golfer will hold up to the physique are notable and even the propoi Woods has acknowledged that he will not be able to fight for all the tournaments on the calendar after the accident with the car he starred in.

Therefore, the PNC Championship It will have the interest of many media and will be very attractive to fans of the discipline due to its reappearance. Tiger Woods is back and also with his son Charlie as a companion. Participation in 2020 finished with a seventh place, so the objective is none other than to equal or exceed this classification to show that the best Tiger is possible.

An accident investigated

Tiger Woods became a global star on February 23, 2021. The American was driving his car when, on a curve, he lost control and fell down a small ravine from several meters. The accident left Woods stunned and trapped, but thanks to the quick intervention of the authorities he was rushed to the hospital. After the first hours he was admitted and after being operated on by the surgeons, injuries were confirmed on one leg.

Authorities checked the car’s black box and learned Tiger Woods’ version of the accident. At first it was considered that he had consumed some substance, but finally it was decided to point out speeding as the fundamental cause of the accident. Police did not press charges against the golfer and, after an intense recovery, Tiger Woods hopes to turn the page with his son.

