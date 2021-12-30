2021 has been quite a beneficial year for the crypto market. While we have seen that some cryptocurrencies have had very significant drops, the prosperity of the market has been much higher. With this trend, the expectation is that it will continue, but the possibility of a fall is always present and 2022 is about to start and could bring quite relevant changes for the market.

At this point, fans of cryptocurrencies assure that the future of the economy is digital and that everything will be related very soon to digital financial assets. For these, the upward trend will continue for a long time, as long as the bursting of the bubble does not occur, which is a possibility that generates some fear among users, but does not make them stop investing in cryptocurrencies.

In any case, whether there is a major rise or the price of cryptocurrencies falls, it is certain that there will be a lot of attention paid to digital assets in the coming year. It is no secret to anyone that 2021 has been an extremely hot year for the crypto market. At one point, the value of the general cryptocurrency market managed to reach $ 3 trillion, becoming its highest point in history.

During 2021, Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to be the most popular cryptocurrencies reaching new highs almost every week. But these have not been the only stars, 2021 has brought two meme cryptocurrencies that have become a trend. One is Dogecoin which is Elon Musk’s favorite, and the other is Shiba Inu.

Although it can be argued that using cryptocurrencies or not is good, if it is a scam or it is dangerous, the point is that it has attracted the attention of the entire internet during 2021 and this trend could extend to 2022. To validate this, it is only necessary See the statistics, for a week Dogecoin managed to increase by 400%.

The prosperity in the market was not only for cryptocurrencies, but also for digital asset exchanges. During 2021 Coinbase became the first company in the large-scale cryptocurrency sector to list on the United States stock market, a fairly important step for the crypto market.

With all this movement, it was to be expected that regulators would begin to have more interference in the cryptocurrency issue. Regulators in different countries have designed plans, imposed prohibitions and sometimes encouraged the use of cryptocurrencies, as is the case in El Salvador, which has made Bitcoin a legal tender.

All of the above lets us see that 2021 has been a great year, and with this precedent, there are always many questions about the coming year. In relation to this, below we will tell you about the predictions of the crypto market in 2022

A new regulation is coming

If there were adequate regulations for cryptocurrencies, the market would have advanced much more and it is likely that by 2022 this will happen. The regulatory issue has already begun to take shape during 2021. Many regulators have started to hold conversations about cryptocurrencies and the outlook is quite positive.

According to Patrick Haggerty, who is the director of an investment and financial services consulting firm called Klaros Gropuo, he has commented that financial regulators are about to issue a series of new regulations and regulatory measures. These could cause some dissatisfaction in a certain group of investors, but it will eventually help the market and end up pushing it so that cryptocurrencies are much more accessible, safe and used.

But we cannot forget that the regulatory issue has always been a great question in the field of cryptocurrencies. This is because there is still no clear and objective classification or definition of cryptocurrencies. It is not known so far whether they should be classified as raw materials, a valuable asset or another class of product that meets its own characteristics.

Although progress is being made, there are still many questions to be answered. Haggery says that it is not yet clear whether a clear classification of cryptocurrencies will be obtained. But the truth is that the position taken by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States is quite strong and is related to something more of control.

The issue that still afflicts, and it seems that it will always afflict the market is the lack of information about how it works, what it is, what it is for, etc. One of the main reasons that regulators have not regulated cryptocurrencies is because they do not know enough about them to create adequate enough regulations.

Some countries have tried to include cryptocurrencies in existing regulations, the thing is that fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies are quite different. Each one responds to a different structure, way of use and system. That is why regulatory attempts have not been so fruitful. An arduous research process is likely to begin next year to find out for sure how to regulate cryptocurrencies.

Women will invest more in cryptocurrencies

For a long time, the image of cryptocurrency investors had been quite similar, but the director of products of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini believes that this will change by 2022.

According to a report published this year about the class of investors in the United States, it was determined that the majority of cryptocurrency investors were men, and their age ranged from 38 years old. In addition, they had a monthly income of approximately US $ 111,000.

This study also found that almost two-thirds of adults in the United States are curious to invest in cryptocurrencies, but have not been fully interested in learning about it. The funny thing is that 53% of these adult citizens are women and it is a large number of people who could soon join the market.

In addition, it was learned that currently only 26% of cryptocurrency holders are women. Knowing these data, surely investment platforms and those interested in more people joining the market will begin to design strategies to attract more women. The number of adult women who own cryptocurrencies is likely to increase in 2022.

Cryptocurrency payments will become more common

Although a few years ago it was fantasized that a product or service could be paid with cryptocurrencies, it seemed that this would take a long time to happen, but the trend has radically changed. During 2021 we have seen how more and more small companies begin to accept payments with cryptocurrencies.

Recently a chain of cinemas has started accepting payments with Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bicoin and Litecoin to cancel movie tickets. This has also happened in Latin American countries. In the case of Venezuela, many small businesses accept payments with bitcoin, Etherum and other cryptocurrencies.

Coinme’s vice president of business development has ensured that 2022 could ultimately be the year for cryptocurrency payments. This is related to the fact that a large number of consumers are quite involved in the world of cryptocurrencies, many of them are millennials or Generation Z and are interested in fast, secure and convenient payments. Since many of them lead digital lives, they want to go one step further and bring it to the economy as well.

Consumers are seeing various benefits of using cryptocurrency to make payments, such as the removal of credit and debit card fees, that this could impact retailers. If it is cheaper to carry out a transaction with cryptocurrencies, it is to be expected that many more will want to join, and this is something that we will see a lot during 2022.

The bubble could burst

Although cryptocurrencies are considered by many to be the future of the global economy, there is a large group of people who do not agree with it. Many market specialists and economists assure that the crypto market is very similar to other market bubbles and the point is that at some point they explode, sometimes it can not even happen and this ends up causing serious economic problems.

For some, that Bitcoin and the general market end up falling precipitously is a reality and something they look forward to. In fact, they estimate that 2022 will be the definitive year for the beginning of the end of the crypto market with the beginning of the outbreak. This opinion is supported by the statements made by the Reserve Bank, which has ensured that it will tighten flexible monetary policies that allow cryptocurrencies to be used without supervision.

Should many countries decide to impose restrictive regulations on cryptocurrencies, a rather dark time for the market could begin. We have already seen it on a small scale with the case of China. After this country banned the use of cryptocurrencies, the value of the most important cryptocurrencies on the market began to fall precipitously.

Although the market recovered soon after, it is easy to see how a regulatory change can generate serious conflicts. And this has happened with only one country, if the trend spreads globally and in major economies, the future for the market could be dire. The point is that so far there is nothing written, anything could happen, from a definitive fall, to new highs for bitcoin, Ethereum and dogecoin, but to know what will happen, we just have to wait.