Will Raúl Araiza leave the Hoy Program? Strong illness confirmed | Instagram

Will Raúl Araiza leave the Today Program?, the followers of the beloved Negrito Araiza and viewers of the Hoy Program have expressed their enormous concern at the news that the famous television host would be suffering from a serious illness.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, unfortunately Hoy’s production would have already confirmed that Raúl Araiza Herrera He suffers from spasmodic dysphonia, a disease that severely affects his voice.

The confirmation of this disease could bring serious adjustments in the working life of beloved Raúl Araiza, the male driver with the longest service in the Hoy Program and it is rumored that he could either adjust to attend only a few days in the morning or reduce his working hours to avoid forcing his voice.

It may interest you: Vicente Fernández, his wife Doña Cuquita ends up in the hospital

So far neither El Negrito nor the production have spoken about the measures that would be taken to take care of the voice of the famous actor who is in one of his best moments when he is talking about work and is one of the key faces of his company.

Concern for Raul Araiza It began a few weeks ago when the Televisa star began to have problems with his voice and became hoarse during the Hoy program. The disease is said to cause him great pain and despair by being limited to speech.



Will Raúl Araiza leave the Hoy Program? They confirm a strong illness. Photo: Instagram.

It was revealed by Dael Quiroz himself that on the weekend Araiza Herrera was recording the Hoy programs that will be broadcast on holidays and that he had to be treated by Televisa’s medical service after having an anxiety attack because he could not speak and start emitting only screeches.

For this reason, the production would stop the recordings for Raúl and this would most likely be confirmed with the absence of the famous conductor this Monday in the Hoy Program, it was Andrea Escalona who shared that the cause of the artist’s absence was due to health problems.

It is said that spasmodic dysphonia is an incurable disease that ends up leaving those who suffer from it speechless. They also assure that there are some very painful substances that can be injected into them to allow them to speak for a few months; however, these measures decrease the lifespan of your voice.

Raúl’s followers are very concerned about him and waiting for him to explain what is happening with his health and what measures he intends to follow to take care of his voice.