10/29/2021 at 10:04 AM CEST

The director of the Spanish Office for Climate Change (OECC), Valvanera Ulargui, stressed this Wednesday that the Government is going to revise upwards the emission reduction target “to reach 55% by 2030 & rdquor; from the 23% included in the Climate Change Law.

Ulargui made these statements during an informative meeting prior to the Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow (United Kingdom), in which he highlighted that, although the Spanish Climate Change Law includes that emissions from the economy as a whole in the year 2030 should be reduced by at least 23%, it has been considered necessary to go to a more ambitious goal: “We are going to revise the goal upwards to reach a goal of 55% by 2030 & rdquor ;, he declared.

The director of the OECC highlighted that the Spanish national framework “is compatible with that increased ambition to 55% & rdquor; by 2030 compared to 1990, as stated in the European Green Deal, and that they will update their commitment “as established by the Climate Change Law & rdquor ;.

“Spain attends COP26 with homework done & rdquor ;, he assured, because“ we have worked hard to raise climate ambition & rdquor; and “align Spain with the European climate objective & rdquor ;.

Ulargui pointed out that COP26 “should serve to value multilateralism & rdquor ;, a“ solidary and inclusive approach & rdquor; that must provide a solution to the “current global challenges, such as the climate crisis & rdquor ;, but also to alleviate other imbalances such as those generated by the“ health crisis and inequality & rdquor ;.

Ulargui highlighted the need to “look beyond the negotiators’ agendas & rdquor; and “open decision-making to more actors, as was done at COP25 in Madrid & rdquor; to “close gaps, accelerate action and turn the Paris Agreement into a meeting point to review our efforts & rdquor ;.

“This COP is an opportunity to show that multilateralism serves to face the challenges & rdquor;, since the ‘Glasgow package’ (reducing emissions, adapting to climate change, financing the most vulnerable countries and strengthening the rule book of the Paris Agreement) must “close the gap and stay at 1.5 degrees as the maximum limit of risk that we are willing to accept & rdquor ;.

He also explained that the world leaders of the G20 summit that will hold a meeting in Rome this weekend, will gain attention in the first tranche of the COP, when “they must offer clear political support for the decarbonization of the economy & rdquor ;.

“News expected” at COP26

As a result of this meeting of leaders, “concrete announcements are expected on the National Determined Contributions (NDC) of each country & rdquor; and news regarding “climate finance, adaptation and vulnerability”.

In addition, according to Ulargui, it is expected that sectoral coalitions will be signed that will help close the mitigation gap and that will involve the hydrogen, steel, zero-emission vehicles, renewable technologies and methane sectors.

Attention will also be paid to “how to fill the gaps and vulnerabilities left by the abandonment of fossil fuel exploitation in local economies”.

The ‘Glasgow Package’, according to the director of the OECC, “must respond to the demands of solidarity and ambition of the most vulnerable countries & rdquor; and “it has to be aligned with the latest report of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC), which reminds us that we are far from containing the thermal rise to 1.5 degrees.”

Additionally, on climate finance, it should be highlighted “How far we are from the goal of mobilizing $ 100 billion annually by 2020 for the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change & rdquor ;.

Ulargui pointed out that “the pace we have set in financing and mitigation is no longer worth us & rdquor; and he stressed that “a credible and sufficient plan must be put on the table & rdquor; so that developing countries “have the necessary confidence & rdquor ;.

This point “is related to the agenda of losses and damages & rdquor ;, since developing countries need“ to finance immediate emergencies to reduce climate impacts & rdquor ;, so “it will be necessary to generate more financing in green infrastructure & rdquor ;.

Finally, Ulargui recalled that “at COP25 in Madrid we stayed close to regulating carbon markets and now it is an urgent matter& rdquor; although “it is a complicated agenda that will surely last until the last day of the negotiations & rdquor ;.

In any case, “the main objective of COP26 should be to increase ambition and respect environmental integrity & rdquor; to be “reliable and credible”.

It may interest you: What is COP26 in Glasgow and what will happen there?