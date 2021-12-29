12/29/2021 at 09:02 CET

Ramon Diaz

The Spanish underwater grasslands accumulate 227 million tons of blue carbon and its monetary value rises to 8,634 million euros, approximately 0.7% of Spanish GDP. 82% of carbon storage and sequestration by seagrasses is found in protected areas of the Natura 2000 Network. But they are in decline: in the most probable scenario, Spain will lose 24% of the carbon stored in these ecosystems by 2050. And the economic impact of these losses will be equivalent to 17,974 million, 1.6% of Spanish GDP.

These are the accounts that have been made by five researchers from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and the Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC), Alberto González-García, Marina Arias, Susana García-Tiscard, Paloma Alcorlo and Fernando Santos-Martín, authors of the article ‘National evaluation of blue carbon in Spain through inVEST: current status and future prospects’, which has just been published in the magazine ‘Ecosystem Services’.

“Coastal and marine ecosystems provide multiple services on which human well-being largely depends& rdquor ;, point out the researchers, who have mapped and evaluated the current and future capacity of seagrasses (Posidonia oceanica, Cymodocea nodosa, Zostera noltii, Zostera marina and Halophila decipiens) to store and sequester blue carbon in Spain, as well as its implications economic. This is the first time that the amount of CO2 retained by seagrass beds has been mapped and scientifically researched.

Underwater meadow. | Western Bank

The study area covered more than 758,000 square kilometers and was divided into four demarcations: Canary Islands (64%), Western Mediterranean Sea (31%), Alboran Sea (3%) South Atlantic (2%).

The North Atlantic coast was not considered, because most seagrasses (higher plants, with leaves, rhizomes, roots, and flowers that produce seeds) are found at river mouths and not in coastal or marine areas.

Loss of marine biodiversity

The main conclusion is that the loss of marine biodiversity is “increasingly affecting the ocean’s ability to provide essential ecosystem services for human well-being& rdquor ;. With the aggravation that the loss of coastal and marine ecosystems “will be further increased by climate change”.

The problem is that marine ecosystems play “a fundamental role & rdquor; in carbon storage and, therefore, “in kidnapping processes that contribute to mitigating climate change & rdquor ;. But they are declining around the world due to “human impacts, which implies a alarming increase in their risk of extinction& rdquor ;.

“Coastal and marine ecosystems are, and have always been, a source of multiple ecosystem services, not only to provide food (fishing and aquaculture) and the extraction of raw materials (biotic and non-biotic) but also to regulate (climate regulation, coastal protection) and cultural services such as tourism and cultural heritage, among others & rdquor ;, the report states.

The study authors emphasize that the The fight against climate change must necessarily include strategies for the conservation of marine ecosystems, including grasslands.

“The Natura 2000 Network is not enough & rdquor;

The conclusions section of the study indicates that the amount of carbon stored in seagrasses in Spain needs to be managed “to avoid future scenarios in which carbon loss may lead to increased climate change and loss of human well-being& rdquor ;.

“In addition, separate strategies should be applied depending on the different marine demarcations due to the different characteristics of the Atlantic and Mediterranean areas & rdquor ;, he clarifies.

Marine meadow. | The Ocean Foundation

Given that 82% of the coastal blue carbon in seagrasses is found in Natura 2000 sites, they emphasize that “specific strategies & rdquor; in that Network to improve and preserve this ecosystem service.

“However, future scenarios show that the Natura 2000 Network is not enough to conserve seagrasses, so it will be necessary to apply specific management strategies & rdquor ;, add the Spanish scientists.

In this sense, they point out that the mapping and evaluation of future scenarios provide “very relevant & rdquor; for management purposes, for seagrass management and to generate more precise schemes in which economic valuation can help attract “foundation opportunities”.

“However, we conclude that Seagrasses need to be assessed from multiple perspectives, including social benefits and cultural ecosystem services to better quantify all the contributions of these ecosystems & rdquor ;, conclude the researchers.

They add that the methodology applied in this study could be extrapolated to other countries, especially in the Mediterranean Sea, “where seagrasses are highly relevant ecosystems & rdquor ;.

Intense carbon sinks

Despite occupying less than 0.2% of the seabed, underwater grasses are responsible for sequestering 10% of the annual carbon stored in the oceans. According to various studies, the long-term carbon sequestration rate in seagrass meadows is more than 20 times that of terrestrial forests per unit area.

These ecosystems are intense carbon sinks due to its high productivity, its ability to trap and bury suspended particles and debris from its own vegetation.

Posidonia oceanica. | Frédéric Ducarme

The largest carbon deposits are found in grasslands of species of the genus Posidonia. These are distributed in the south coast of Australia and in the Mediterranean Sea, from where the Posidonia oceanica is endemic.

The different species of Posidonia are very sensitive to temperature. Their mortality accelerates from a temperature of 28ºC. Happens that Climate models indicate that the surface temperature of the Mediterranean Sea during the summer could increase 3.4 degrees on average by the end of this century. And that from the year 2050, 28 ℃ would be exceeded every summer in the western Mediterranean.

Seamounts, in addition to contributing greatly to mitigating climate change by absorbing and burying CO2 in the soil, are key to the conservation of different species. The high productivity of these ecosystems is an important source of organic matter for food chains.

The three-dimensional structure they form offers refuge, breeding and feeding areas for numerous species of fish, crustaceans, mollusks and other animals. What’s more, improve water quality and increase its transparency and protect beaches against coastal erosion.

Reference report: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2212041621001558