Christine Brown, Robinhood’s chief operating officer, praised the Shiba Inu community. But, he said that security was the platform’s priority over short-term profit from the listing of new tokens.

“One of my favorite things is seeing the community around these coins. Also, to interact with us and let us know what they want.

In particular, Christine Brown made the comments in an interview for the “Crypto Goes Mainstream” event.

Christine Brown applauds the SHIB community

Specifically, Christine Brown told Dan Roberts at the live event that the company is taking its time to list Shiba Inu (SHIB), the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Likewise, he believes that the Shiba Inu community has done well to express their desire for the meme token to appear on the list.

“They really get involved with us and they really let us know what they want.”

After all, many community members have wondered if Robinhood will actually add SHIB services, as it did with Dogecoin.

Campaign to convince Robinhood to list SHIB

As a fun fact, the ongoing petition “Robinhood’s kind request to include the Shiba Inu token” now has more than half a million signatures.

However, Christine Brown asserted that I cannot provide details on the company’s plans regarding adding new tokens. Rather, he said Robinhood is a “safety-first company” that performs well within the regulatory arena.

“Our strategy is different from that of many of the other players out there. And they are quick to list as many assets as possible at the moment.

Furthermore, he added: “We believe that the short-term gain for us is not worth the long-term compensation for our users. We want to make sure that we are working and evaluating everything from a regulatory perspective.

In fact, some Shiba Inu followers on Twitter said that Shiba Inu is strong enough to thrive without a Robinhood list. While others seemed hopeful that Robinhood would eventually list the token.

Robinhood’s crypto wallet

By the way, Christine Brown said that Robinhood’s crypto wallet waiting list has surpassed 1.6 million users. When launched, it will allow users to move cryptocurrencies on and off the platform.

“Good news, because as a result, cryptocurrency prices could go even higher.”

He added, that the product is currently in the alpha stages of development and that the company is making sure things are done with precision and with a safety-first mindset. The launch of the wallet is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

In closing, despite praising the Shiba Inu community, Christine Brown, COO of Robinhood, did not provide much optimism regarding the inclusion of the token.

