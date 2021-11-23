Univisión Sirey Morán has given the most important crown to Honduras so far

Hondurans are in a state of happiness, after the triumph of Sirey Morán as Nuestra Belleza Latina. And amid the excitement that the countrymen and fans of the winner of the Univisión reality show have not stopped expressing, more than one has already baptized her as “the first Honduran Miss Universe”, not because the young woman has won Miss Universe , but because he achieved the feat of giving his country the first crown of an international weight competition.

In social networks all kinds of messages of joy and victory have circulated for the merit achieved by Sirey, who in fact represented her country in Miss Universe 2026, where despite having made an impact with her beauty, she did not achieve any position of consideration.

And among the fans of the beautiful catracha, there are many who even propose that the young woman represent them again in the beauty pageant, considered the most famous and important on the planet.

Play

VideoVideo related to will sirey morán be the first Honduran miss universe ?: will she compete again? 2021-11-23T11: 27: 44-05: 00

But unfortunately, due to the rules of Miss Universe, that desire does not go beyond the emotion and affection shown by the fans towards their queen, because the pageant does not allow the contestants to participate more than once, and also the maximum age to enroll is 28 years old; Sirey is 31 years old.

In any case, and regardless of whether Queen Catracha wears the Honduran band in some future beauty reign, the truth is that today she feels blessed and as happy as if she had conquered the Miss Universe crown, as did her followers. .

Play

Sirey Moran: Miss Honduras – Preliminary competition Miss Universe 20162017-02-04T21: 04: 34Z

“This is the first crown for Honduras, and the first crown for Nuestra Belleza Latina … we have never had a Miss Universe, this is historical,” said Sirey, full of emotion, feeling the duty fulfilled, since from the beginning of the competition she He had assured that he wanted to win, not only to fulfill his dreams, but also to make his country shine with a triumph.

“I have always said that when a Honduran triumphs, all Honduras triumphs,” added today Nuestra Belleza Latina, who incidentally feels very happy to know that her people are as happy as she is.

Play

VideoVideo related to will sirey morán be the first Honduran miss universe ?: will she compete again? 2021-11-23T11: 27: 44-05: 00

“So, to see that they have celebrated as when they see the soccer team score goals, then it is something so beautiful what they are doing,” said the beauty queen, referring to the multiple ways in which her fans have celebrated their victory. “I am so grateful. This is a dream”.

Sirey Morán also spoke about the meaning of her title, and stressed the importance of being an example for her people, for her people, for Latinos and for all those, men and women, who want to dream big.

Play

VideoVideo related to will sirey morán be the first Honduran miss universe ?: will she compete again? 2021-11-23T11: 27: 44-05: 00

“I still can’t believe it. I am fascinated. This crown has one more meaning, because risking the job I had, leaving the university (it was what I did) and I was encouraged, I did it and the sacrifice had the expected product “, said the beautiful Honduran. “So I’m super happy, because Nuestra Belleza Latina fulfills dreams.”

LOOK HERE TO SIREY WHEN HE COMPETED IN MISS UNIVERSE