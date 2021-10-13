Univision Sirey Morán is one of the great favorites of NBL 2021.

Sirey Morán is one of the great favorites to be crowned as Our Latin Beauty 2021.

The Honduran participant has not been exempt from criticism from viewers, who assure that she has many benefits that work in her favor to become the successor to Migbelis Castellanos, current queen of NBL.

Before participating in the Univision reality show, Morán was working as a news anchor for a Honduran television network, a work experience that allowed her to perform with full confidence during the first artistic challenges in the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Regarding her experience in beauty pageants, Sirey Morán was elected as Miss Universe Honduras in 2016. However, she was dismissed a few months after being crowned by a labor disagreement with one of the directors of the Miss Universe Organization Honduras.

The charm, charisma and professionalism of Morán has managed to captivate the viewers of Nuestra Belleza Latina, while others have chosen not to support the Honduran participant since they consider that it leaves the rest of the participants at a disadvantage, who did not have any type of work experience in the media.

NBL viewers react to the possibility of Sirey Morán winning the new season of the reality show

The reactions of the viewers against Sirey Morán for her advantages to become the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 did not wait in our Fan Page on Facebook.

“I do not think he has the crown, the fact that his work is on television does not mean that he has already won everything. There are other girls with no television experience and they show a lot of talent, “said Byvy Chávez.

“He has not won it, nor so much experience, nor so professional, because in his first challenge he could not say the name of the geese, he called them animals, a 3-year-old boy knows what a goose is, and without experience,” he wrote Juana Alfonso.

“Univision gives the treatment that each one deserves, and it would be bad if it was not the best since it is the only one of all that has worked in television reports,” said Dominga Castillo.

“She may be very prepared as a driver, but Nuestra Belleza Latina is not. Her face is not pretty and she lacks charisma, ”Yenny Fernández said to criticize the physical appearance of the Honduran participant.

“She has all the experiences that the others do not have, it is not the same,” said Iris Hernández to question the disadvantages of the rest of the candidates with Sirey Morán.

Reactions arose in favor of Sirey Morán

Not all were negative comments against Morán. Several online users came out in defense of the participant of Honduran origin.

“She has everything to win, I hope they fulfill that dream,” wrote Maribel Avila.

“She is the most beautiful and talented of all”, mentioned Alondra L Sánchez.

“She is very talented, I think that more than beauty is having talent,” said Martha Portillo.

“Let’s go Honduras, hit it with everything. There is no more macho people than the Catracho people, ”Maryory Hernández Barahona pointed out.

The judges will demand more from the Honduran participant

Sirey Morán convinces the judges with her first challenge and Jomari will demand more from now on Adal Ramones and Jomari Goyso met again this third gala and did so in favor of the Honduran who, in her opinion, demonstrated her experience on television by covering a fire. In addition, the judge and fashion expert added that after having been one of the best in this challenge, now she will demand more … 2021-10-11T13: 19: 40Z

In the third gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Jomari Goyso affirmed that she will demand much more from Sirey Morán for being the candidate with the greatest advantage due to her experience in television.

“I think I’m going to demand a little more from you, because you gave a little more. I’d love for you to take off the robot a bit, don’t panic, don’t be so robotic. See and react, and what you react, tell me. I’m giving you this criticism because I think you have to grow, “said Goyso, referring to Morán’s talent test, which consisted of presenting a report on a residential fire.