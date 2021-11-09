Will Smith lives one of his best moments, but also one of the most public. It has been under observation by the media and the audience for a long time; when his wife Jada Pinkett Smith invited him on her show Red Table Talk, the public reacted to the confirmation that the actress had had a relationship with a musician. Although in the same talk they clarified that they lead a very peculiar lifestyle, and later confirmed that they have an open relationship, everyone began to defend Smith and make comments that he should abandon his wife. It is Will Smith one of those figures that the public loves so much that they can’t see anything wrong with him? It seems so, because the actor himself now assures that his son received many attacks by After Earth – 11%, while he did not.

The aforementioned film was directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and it had to be the great return of the team formed by Jaden Smith and his father, the same that the public adored in In Pursuit of Happiness – 67%, where the young actor was seen as a new promise in Hollywood. The science fiction film was developed from an original idea by Will Smith, and the plan was to make a whole franchise that would serve to launch his son’s career. Unfortunately, it was considered a failure by specialized critics and audiences around the world where everything was wrong, from the script and acting, to the use of visual effects.

Of course, this monumental fall canceled any plans that were started for the aftermath, and although long before Jaden Smith had successfully starred in The Karate Kid – 66%, his acting career was never established. Also, no one could help but notice a strange connection between what happened with After Earth and the attitudes that Jaden began to have, who at this stage spoke of strange philosophies in a public way and began to show a curious personality that became the main dish of the media. This label is still in force, but now Jaden proudly owns its flamboyance.

After Earth received severe attacks, and as Jaden Smith he was the protagonist, many went against him. The critics assured that he did not act well, that he had no future in the cinema, and that he was only the son of an actor who had basically done him a favor that he wasted. He has never talked about how this affected him, but now Will Smith He claims that the consequences were serious and he himself feels guilty about it.

People magazine published an excerpt from the actor’s autobiography called Will, same that has just arrived in bookstores. In it, Smith has opened up honestly and wrote on various topics such as his marriage, his position on fame, his family, his grudges, etc. In the excerpt, the protagonist of King Richard – 90% comment on Jaden Smith:

After Earth it was an abysmal box office failure and a critical failure. And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit. The fans and the press were absolutely cruel; They said and posted things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden faithfully did everything I told him to do, and I led him into the worst public assault he had ever experienced.

Time after Jaden Smith asked to emancipate himself from his parents, and Will Smith you are sure these attacks were the main reason:

We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt cheated, and he lost his confidence in my leadership. At fifteen, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart broke. In the end he decided not to, but it is horrible to feel that you hurt your children.

We will have to wait to see if Jaden Smith He clarifies something more about the matter, but it is unlikely because, like his sister Willow, he prefers not to be associated with his parents, no matter how much respect and affection he has for them. On Will, the actor, also recounted how Willow Smith she decided to shave her hair after he pressured her to go on with a concert series for her single “Whip My Hair,” even after she told him she was no longer comfortable on stage.

