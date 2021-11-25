

Will Smith.

Photo: Jason Merritt / .

Will Smith He never ceases to amaze the world with the intimate confessions contained in his first memoir, ‘Will’, in which he opens up on subjects as varied and shocking as his desire to kill his father to avenge his mother of so many years of violence suffered, or of the “multiple” sexual relationships he had with his wife, Jada pinkett, in their first years of courtship.

The chapter of the biography that has emerged now delves into his sexual life again, although in his stage prior to his current marriage with the also interpreter. The one who was the protagonist of the mythical series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” has revealed that, after his then girlfriend Melanie left him and broke his heart, he embarked on a frenzy of one-night stands that, however, led to a clear physiological aversion to sex.

The artist has assured that at that time his addiction to sex was mixed, understood for him as a way of seeking comfort and protection in the face of his love disappointment, with the deep displeasure he felt once the activity was finished, which even led him to feel nauseous and the urge to vomit. “In the following months [a su ruptura con Melanie] I became a kind of hyena. I had relationships with many women, which made me feel so guilty inside that I ended up developing a psychosomatic reaction to orgasm. I literally gagged and even wanted to vomit“, Has expressed.

In all those chance encounters, Will hoped – and even prayed – that the woman in question was the one to help him settle down again, a dream that never materialized in those years: “Every time I did it, I looked at God. hoping that this beautiful stranger was the person who really loved me, the one who would make all that pain go away. But it invariably ends up twisting me and more shattered. And the look in the eyes of those women only deepened my agony, “he lamented in another excerpt from the book.

