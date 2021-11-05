. Actor Will Smith says he thought about killing his father.

The prestigious actor Will Smith confessed in the pages of his autobiography that he thought about killing his father. The book, titled “Will,” delves into the difficult childhood of the Philadelphia-born actor. In his first years of life he observed how his father beat his father. It was then that he thought of killing his father.

Will Smith recounts in a new book that when he was 9 years old he saw his father “hit my mother on the side of the head so hard that she fell apart.” https://t.co/mnHEBEGOxI – CNN in Spanish (@CNNEE) November 4, 2021

Will Smith’s autobiography has not yet been published. People magazine released that sneak peek about childhood and the desire to kill the father. Quickly, the information was positioned in all the portals of the entertainment press.

“At the age of nine I saw my father hit my mother on the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment has defined who I am ”, revealed Will Smith, who has acknowledged that he continues to feel bad for not acting and” being a coward “https://t.co/g7poR01f9G – EL PAÍS (@el_pais) November 4, 2021

The relationship between the actor and his father, William Carroll Smith Sr, has always been traumatic, as recorded in the pages of the book.

“My father was violent, but he was also present in all the games, staging and recitals. I was an alcoholic, but I was sober at each and every premiere of all my movies. I listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same perfectionism that terrified my family, I put food on the table every night of my life “, narrates the” Men in Black “actor in the pages of his autobiography.

An episode that marked him forever

Will Smith recounted an episode that he lived through when he was nine years old. Those images, he said, marked him for the rest of his life.

“My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies. He listened to every record. He visited every studio.” – Will Smith in his new memoir, ‘Will’ 🔗: https://t.co/d24M01RKSM pic.twitter.com/gNrcDGZBOZ – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2021

“When I was nine years old, I saw my dad punch my mother on the side of the head; so strong that she collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment, in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, defined who I am, “said the award-winning actor.

The episodes of domestic violence were a constant throughout his childhood. It is not only about beatings, but also about verbal and psychological violence. Since then, Will remembers his mother every time his acting career borders on success.

“Between everything I’ve done since then, the awards and accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs, there has been a subtle thread of apology to my mother for not doing anything that day. For having failed her in that moment, for failing to speak up for her. For being a coward, “he said.

The night he thought about killing his father

The anger and the impotence for not being able to do anything was such that Will Smith came to consider the possibility of killing his father.

“One night, as I was gently leading him from his room, darkness took hold of me. This path between two rooms that goes through the top of the stairs. When I was a child he always told me that one day I was going to avenge my mother, that when I was old enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him ”, it reads“ Will ”.

That night, his father was drunk and he carried him to bed. He thought about dropping it from the second floor.

Will Smith reveals he contemplated killing his dad to avenge his mom: “I could shove him down, and easily get away with it. I’m Will Smith. No one would ever believe I killed my father on purpose. I’m one of the best actors in the world. My 911 call would be Academy Award level ”pic.twitter.com/iWuGnsGFr9 – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2021

“Decades of pain, anger, resentment and curses receded. And I proceeded to take Daddy to the bathroom ”, he described.

Will Smith’s parents divorced in 2000. William Carroll Smith Sr died in 2016.

