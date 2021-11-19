

Will Smith.

Photo: THOMAS SAMSON / . / .

One of the Hollywood actors for whom the years do not pass is Will Smith. The actor showed that at 53 years old he not only stays in shape, but is also capable of looking as young as three decades ago. In a recent interview, the protagonist of “Men in Black” surprised his fans by his appearance. The comments on social networks were immediate and many compared it to the role he played in the sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in the 90s.

In an interview with the BBC’s The One Show, Smith gave some details about his role in the movie “King Richad.” He barely appeared on the scene left viewers with their mouths open for the impressive physical change he had, which reminds me of when I was 30 years old. The question that all Internet users asked was whether the actor had undergone any cosmetic treatment to preserve such smooth and soft skin at his age, but they also noticed the timbre of his voice.

In the middle of the promotion of his film, based on the lives of the American tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, and where he plays the father of the athletes, he was seen wearing a striped suit, a shirt and tie that were to match, but with lighter and brighter skin than usual. In addition, his formal and sober posture evoked the beginning of his acting career.

In the pictures, the interpreter of “I Am Legend” he had a rather youthful look on his face, which was the reason for comments on social networks by his fans, who immediately replicated the images to compare it with his first years in the world of cinema.

“What about Will Smith’s face?”; “Will Smith doesn’t look like Will Smith”; “What was done to the face”; “It looks different. And I’m not sure why or what ”; “What’s wrong with will smith. He’s talking very robotic”; “How does Will Smith look the same as he did in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ ?; “He looks thinner than usual”, were some of the comments that emerged on social networks.

