Will Smith reveals in documentary that he thought about taking his own life | Instagram

Actor Will Smith revealed that at one point he thought about taking his own life and this happened as part of the documentary ‘Best shape of my life‘which follows his weight loss, something that no one imagined would ever cross his mind.

As you can see, the famous actor Will Smith is living proof that being fit on the outside doesn’t fix what’s on the inside, as he has just revealed that he once considered taking his own life.

Smith made the reveal in a trailer for his series documentary film that will be found within the YouTube platform, “Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life”.

The doctor continues his journey losing 20 pounds in 20 weeks, but the weight loss regimen opens the door to some fundamental problems in his life.

When I started this program, I thought I was getting in the best shape of my life, physically. But, mentally, he was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself, “commented the actor.

After making an obtuse reference in a conversation with his family, he commented that this was the only time in his life that he considered taking his own life.

Sadly he gives context to that, however presumably he opens up about it in the documentary series.

On the other hand, Will Smith’s documentary series, which was launched last Friday, coincides with the launch of his next memoirs, where he says that he is exposing his life and so many things that people do not know.

It is right there where the film producer Will makes it clear to his fans that what you see on the screen is not real.

What you have come to understand as Will Smith, the larger-than-life movie star alien-annihilating MC, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and perfected character designed to protect me, to hide me from the world. To hide the coward. “

The truth is that Will Smith was quite surprised when he presumed that he got rid of the extra pounds in quarantine.

After confessing to his fans that, according to him, he was in “the worst shape of my life”, the 53-year-old actor has used his time to go to the gym, even if it is on the weekends.

In just five months, the singer also released the results he has obtained after changing his diet and lifestyle through a video shared on his social networks.