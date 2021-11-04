One of the most popular and beloved actors in Hollywood is Will Smith, recently revealed certain things about his private life that surprised everyone.

The star has always shone and has been characterized by her enormous smile and charisma, but behind her she hides many things that involve violence in his family and the hard days of his childhood.

Through the magazine People, a excerpt from the memoirs of the actor in his new book entitled “Will“, which will be published this November 9.

What stands out the most is that the protagonist of “I’m legend“He spoke about a traumatic event that his father, Will Carroll Smith Sr., was involved in.

Initially, it details about the complicated relationship he had with his father and how it affected her mother Caroline Bright and her siblings when they lived in Philadelphia.

“My father was violent, but he was also in every play, play, and recital. Was a alcoholic, but I was sober at each premiere of each of my films. “

“He listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same intense perfectionist who terrified his family also put food on the table every night of my life,” he said.

One of the things that stands out the most is that act of violence that he witnessed and that changed his life forever. “When I was nine, I saw my father hit my mother on the side of his head so hard he collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am. ”

“Within everything I’ve done since then, the awards and accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs, there has been a subtle chain of sorry towards my mother for my inaction that day. the moment. For not facing to my father. For being a coward, “he added.

“What you have come to understand as ‘Will Smith,’ the alien-annihilating MC, the larger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and perfected character, designed to protect myself. hide from the world. To hide the coward, “he continued.

Also, despite this, the actor maintained a relationship with his father, after his parents divorced in 2000, and even took care of him in his last days, as he had cancer, so his anger returned.

“One night, as I was gently leading him out of his room and into the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between the two rooms runs at the top of the stairs. When I was a child, I always told myself that someday avenge my mother. That when I was old enough, when I was strong enough,hen he was no longer a coward, he would kill him. “

“I stopped at the top of the stairs. push it down and get away with it easily. As the decades of hurt, anger and resentment subsided, I shook my head and proceeded to take Daddio to the bathroom, “he added.

His father passed away in 2016 and said: “There is nothing you can receive from the material world that generates inner peace or satisfaction “.

