11/13/2021 at 21:22 CET

Luis Enrique’s Spain is one of the contenders for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar along with other great teams such as Germany, England and Italy, among other. To do this, you must first get rid of Sweden on the last day of qualifying: if he wins or draws he will enter as the first of the group and stamp the ticket.

The Spanish team, who took advantage of the setback of the Scandinavian team to position themselves as the leader before the last day, defeated Greece in the first match of the third break by teams without excessive brilliance. A solitary goal from Pablo Sarabia from the penalty spot was enough for Spain to overtake Sweden in the table and reach the last date with a privileged position.

With 16 points, the national team has signed five victories, one draw and one defeat in this group stage: It has one more than Sweden and, whatever happens in the direct confrontation, Spain already has at least the play-off guaranteed. The new format forces the teams to overcome a total of two qualifying rounds if they want to be in the great international event.

Croatia and Portugal, also in search of the classification

Along with Spain, the teams of Croatia, which are playing against Russia, and Portugal, which does the same against Serbia, are also seeking direct access to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. All three teams are favorites to finish first in their respective groups and represent Europe in the big international tournament next winter..

The Croats would do it as the current runners-up in the World, after falling to France in the final of the 2018 edition. The Portuguese, meanwhile, arrive in what could be the last great appearance of Cristiano Ronaldo on the international stage.