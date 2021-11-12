The pandemic by COVID-19 not only has affected millions of people, but also to certain animals, such is the case of white-tailed deer.

The signs of contagions in these animals it occurred mainly in USA. Now new studies have come out with results that Researchers are concerned and that I could even alter the course of the pandemic.

Related news

Likewise, studies show that the coronavirus is spreading very fast in the deer population, mainly in white-tailed deer, and that the virus is actually very widespread, according to the study released by National Public Radio.

GettyImages

In reality, this was foreseen thanks to theoretical knowledge: computer models that were made in September 2020 by the National Academy of Science of the United States, where they suggested that the coronavirus could easily bind to the cells of these animals and penetrate them.

A new study from the same academy reports that 40% of deer tested developed antibodies against the coronavirus.

What’s more, veterinarians from the University of Pennsylvania found active SARS-CoV-2 infections in about 30% of white-tailed deer, which were studied in Iowa. So animals that carry the virus could do so indefinitely and continue to infect humans periodically.

This could have very serious consequences, because according to Suresh Kuchipudi, the veterinarian at the University of Pennsylvania, if deer have a reservoir role, there would be no hope to eradicate the disease in the US or the rest of the world.

Pixabay

“If the virus has opportunities to find an alternative host besides humans, what we would call a reservoir, that will create a safe haven where the virus can continue to circulate even if the entire human population becomes immune,” he said. “And so it becomes increasingly difficult to control or even eradicate the virus,” he added.

According to the results obtained, they were “quite surprised,” reported Vivek Kapur, the microbiologist from the same university. “We were very surprised to see such a high number of positive samples”.

The deer were made PCR tests and 30% of them tested positive. During the cold wave Between November and January in Iowa, 80% of the deer tested were infected.

Pixabay

Even the variants that circulate among humans are the same as those among animals. This could suggest that the infected people infected the deer.

It is feared that the virus spread to all the deer in the country, that is to say, about 30 million.

“Now the question is: Can the virus pass from deer to humans? Or can deer effectively transmit the virus to grazing cattle? We still don’t know the answers to these questions, but if they are true, they are obviously troubling, “said virologist Linda Saif, from the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

There are also concerns that the virus may mutate in the deer and create new strains just as it happened with the minks in Holland and Poland.

With information from Infobae

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, hit CLICK HERE

amv