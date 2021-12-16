. Find out everything about the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Following the Coronavirus pandemic, the acclaimed Rose Parade will return to the streets of the city of Pasadena to amaze all attendees who gather at one of the most popular events in the state of California.

The Rose Parade 2022 will be held next Saturday, January 1. The event will be televised live on Univision beginning at 8:00 AM, California Local Time.

Migbelis Castellanos, Luis Sandoval and Yarel Ramos will be in charge of presenting Univision’s special broadcast from the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

According to information reviewed by Univision 34, the Rose Parade 2022 will be made up of 42 floats with more than 18 million flowers brought from various Latin American countries.

The aforementioned media also mentioned that 935 volunteers are part of the preparations for the 2022 Rose Parade in an arduous task that has involved more than 80 thousand hours of work.

Learn more about the history of the Rose Parade in the United States

According to the official website of the city of Pasadena, about 800 thousand people from all over the world visit Pasadena to witness the “Tournament of Roses.”

While the “Tournament of Roses” is made up of several events, the two most famous events are the “Rose Parade” which is presented by Honda and the “Rose Bowl Game” presented by Northwestern Mutual.

The Rose Parade is a tradition that has been around for 133 years and brings together residents and visitors on New Years Day (unless it’s Sunday) to see large flower-covered floats, huge marching bands with more 300-member band hall and equestrian units like Anheuser – Busch Budweiser Clydesdales.

The theme for the Rose Parade in 2022 is “Dream It. Believe it. Achieve it ”, this with the purpose of encouraging the education of each of the people who tune in to the parade.

What you need to know about the 2022 Rose Parade:

DAY OF TRANSMISSION: Saturday, January 1, 2022.

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 8:00 AM, California Local Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

WHO WILL PRESENT THE TRANSMISSION: The winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2018, the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos, the Mexican journalist Luis Sandoval and the Mexican star Yarel Ramos.

WHERE THE EVENT IS HELD: Pasadena, California.

WHERE CAN I PURCHASE THE TICKETS: Anyone interested in acquiring tickets for the Rose Parade 2022, must enter the official website of Sharp Seating Company.

The price of each ticket ranges from $ 60 to $ 110.

ROSE PARADE MOTTO 2022: Dream it. Believe it. Achieve it ”, a motto that refers to the importance of everything related to educational issues.