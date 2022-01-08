Rebelde could have a second season on Netflix

Recently, the new Serie Netflix’s Rebel has been released and thus has opened the way for a second season, something that many people are undoubtedly looking forward to.

Finally Rebel from Netflix has reached television screens after several years of waiting.

The story brings back to the classic melodramatic story and set to the new generations.

Thus, with only 8 episodes, this new adolescent drama aims to capture a young audience and not so much one, since it plays with the nostalgia factor by enthusiastically remembering the first version.

Given this, the public has wondered if it will have a second season, so we will tell you everything you need to know about Rebelde and other details of the series.

Rebelde has reached the famous Netflix platform, quickly becoming the most widely viewed streaming service within hours of its launch.

Given this, the audience wondered if the story will have a second season, and although Netflix has not made the announcement official at the moment, it is expected that it will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The story ended its season just with the open road for a second season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the streaming giant confirmed it.

It should be noted that the series produced by Santiago Limón is the direct continuation of the Mexican youth soap opera, so the references to the previous students of the Elite Way School are immersed in its plot.

During 8 chapters, the series addresses issues related to swxo, teenage problems and of course a lot of music, since each episode presents a different musical.

Netflix’s Rebel is starring Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente and Giovanna Grigio as the new students of the school.

As we mentioned earlier, this January 5 the reboot of Rebelde, the telenovela that premiered in 2004, caused a stir among all who saw it.

More than fifteen years after arriving on the small screen, again we will see this story, but now through the famous Netflix platform and with new characters and another plot in which Celina Ferrer and Pilar Gandía will be.

It is important to mention that several characters appeared in the telenovela Rebelde, each of them contributed something to the story that was starred mainly by the actors who also participated in the musical group, RBD, but surely you remember Celina, who was led by the actress Estefanía Villareal and she is back and here we show you how she has changed in these years.