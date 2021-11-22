Univision Everything that is known about the new season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina came to an end with the broadcast of the gala on Sunday, November 21, where Honduran Sirey Morán was crowned the new queen of the reality show beauty pageant.

After the end of the leading reality show in audience in Univision programming, many viewers have been wondering if there will be a new season for the year 2022. The answer is yes, although at the moment there is little about what is known about it.

Nuestra Belleza Latina returned to Univision programming in mid-September 2021, after almost three years without being on the air on the most prestigious Spanish-language television network in the United States.

Sirey Morán wins Nuestra Belleza Latina and becomes the first queen of Honduras After nine weeks of competition, the 31-year-old participant is the first Honduran to obtain the title and will be the new host of Univision. Sirey Morán wins the title with 49% of the public's votes.

Migbelis Castellanos spoke about the new season of NBL

In a recent live broadcast on the official Instagram account of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Migbelis Castellanos (NBL 2018), broke the silence about the great comeback of the reality show after the end of the season in which Sirey Morán won.

When asked if there was already a premiere date for the new season of NBL, Castellanos said: “They already want to know when Nuestra Belleza Latina will return, because the show does not have a return date yet. But I don’t know, you guys go crazy and write on the Univision page asking when Nuestra Belleza Latina returns, because believe me, they pay attention to everything they say ”.

Migbelis Castellanos was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2018, achieving the first triumph for her country Venezuela and making history as the queen with the longest reign throughout the twelve seasons of the beauty pageant in the Univision reality show format. .

How many Hispanic women auditioned for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021?

The ten official candidates for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 were selected from a group of more than 6 thousand women who participated in virtual auditions.

The twelfth season of NBL was the most diverse to date, this because the production was in search of a woman who could inspire all Hispanics who live in the United States, regardless of their physical beauty or age.

Unlike previous seasons, NBL 2021 allowed women of all ages to add for the competition.

Sirey Morán, queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, became the new talent of Univision, winning an exclusive contract with the television network and a prize of 50 thousand dollars in cash along with a training course at the Artistic Education Center of Televisa in Mexico City.

The concept of “Beauty 360″ in Nuestra Belleza Latina is currently in search of queens who can break with the stereotypes of beauty that have been imposed on Spanish-language television in the United States, where on many occasions women ” plus size ”have no place.