They say that nothing is impossible and Yankees of New York certainly need a drastic change in their technical staff in the Major League Baseball – MLB and knowing that they recently came out of their coach third baseman (3B) Phil Nevin, the rumors already point to a name as a substitute, a certain Ron Washington Will be?.

While Ron Washington is currently active with the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, the Major League Baseball rumors cares little about that as they have linked him to the New York Yankees as a strong candidate for the third base coach position and even, as the names that could come as a manager to the other team in this city, the Mets.

And the rumors have been so strong about the Yankees and Washington, that the journalist Danny Vietti, assured last Sunday, October 17, that the New York organization made an offer for this man, remembering that they currently do not have a coach in the anteroom, Because Phil Nevin got fired last week.

Washington is a true MLB veteran and his work with the Atlanta Braves is to be applauded, having an important job with this organization and being one of the most successful coaches in all of baseball, undoubtedly an “old fox” in this sport, where he has been a player and manager as well.

What could you bring to the Yankees?

Mainly, clear reading and good and important decisions at the time of a game, since Ron Washington at 69 years old has extensive experience in the Major Leagues and for all of baseball, he is a highly respected personality, if something happens, It would be an incredible option for the Yankees and Aaron Boone, who just renewed for three more seasons with this team.

Experience

As a player: He played from 1977 to 1989, defending the uniforms of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros As manager: In 2007 he took the reins of the Texas Rangers, directing until the 2014 season, where he posted a 664-611 record in eight seasons, receiving at the time MLB Manager of the Year votes. As a coach: He worked with the Oakland Athletes in two cycles, from 1996 to 2006 and from 2015 to 2016, and later in 2017, he reached the Atlanta Braves and where he currently works.

Everything in this life and in the MLB is possible, and knowing the needs of the Yankees for the 2022 season, seeing Ron Washington with them is not at all unreasonable, you just have to wait.