

Mexico and Canada will play an exciting match at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Mexico national team will face Canada this Tuesday, in Edmonton, with the mentality of winning for, if America slips, regain the lead in the Concacaf Playoffs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The last friday, The United States lowered the fumes to those led by the Argentine Gerardo “Tata” Martino: fell 2-0 in Cincinnati, lost undefeated and were displaced from first place in the competition.

This Tuesday, at Commonwealth Stadium, Martino’s Mexicans must show their best football, because they have in front of the best generation of Canadians of this century, which they could not beat at the Azteca Stadium and has shown an even performance in the tie, in which he remains the only undefeated.

After a bad start, at draw at home with Honduras, the Canadian coach John herman They have made it clear that they have what, not only to qualify for Qatar, but to do so directly and, If the favorites United States and Mexico are distracted, win the ticket ahead of either of them.

The Americans, who will visit Jamaica, lead the tournament with four wins, two draws, one loss and 14 units, the same as Mexico, which is ahead because it has one more goal scored and one less received; then they are Canada, with 13 units, Panama (11), Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador (6) and Honduras (3).

The Canadians will subject the Mexicans to snowfall, which will force Martino’s team to compete against everything.

“I hope Mexico likes the snow,” said Bayern Munich player Alphonso Davies mockingly., one of the main figures of the Canadians, who will have a balanced team in all lines, with a forward led by Jonathan David, from Lille in France.

With Raul Jimenez, of the Wolverhampton Wanderers of England; Hirving “Chucky” Lozanofrom Napoli in Italy; and Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, from Porto de Portugal, Mexico will try to do damage with its forward, silenced by the defenses of the United States.

Canada vs. Mexico: probable alienations

Canada: Milan Borjan, Steven Vitoria, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Richmond Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustaquio, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Liam Millar; Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David.

Selector: John Herdman.

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Julio César Domínguez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Luis Romo, Édson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera; Jesús “Tecatito” Corona, Raúl Jiménez, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

Selector: Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Referee: To designate.

Stadium: Commonwealth Stadium.

Hour: 20:05 local hours.

