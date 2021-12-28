Willem Dafoe is a renowned actor whose artistic career has been long and fruitful. Among his most outstanding works are Van Gogh at the Gate of Eternity – 77%, El Faro – 96% and The French Chronicle – 82%, and we can’t forget to mention his incredible return as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. In addition to his participation in this Sony and Marvel Studios film directed by Jon Watts, the acclaimed actor was also part of the cast of El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70%, the most recent work by the Academy Award-winning Mexican director, Guillermo del Toro.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Fans ask for the Oscar for Willem Dafoe for his performance as Green Goblin

The Alley of Lost Souls or Nightmare alley It has already debuted in theaters in the United States and will arrive in Mexico at the end of January. It is a neo-noir psychological thriller directed by del Toro with a script written by himself together with Kim morgan, based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. In addition to having Dafoe, in its cast we find other outstanding interpreters such as Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn.

In a recent interview (via El Diario mx), Dafoe shared some thoughts about his participation in this film of del Toro. Also, during the session, the actor revealed that he is among the Mexican filmmaker’s line of admirers since he is attracted to his very particular way of making films. What’s more, Willem He said that he agreed to participate in the film not only because of the script, but because he has been a follower of the work of del Toro since its inception. His words were as follows:

Yes, I have been a huge fan of your work. He helped us with good comments before the press for the film “Van Gogh, at the Gates of Eternity”, which I did with Julian Schnabel. I like the way he conceives cinema, intellectually and emotionally. Being with him in a movie is a delight because he is fully prepared, but at the same time lucid, because he has a good sense of how to do it.

We also recommend: Willem Dafoe demanded great action scenes to return as Green Goblin

Following with del Toro, the acclaimed interpreter of Van Gogh went a little further and underlined some of the particular qualities that the director applies in his works and that make him unique in the seventh art. Dafoe made it clear that he is a fan of William and that his ability to direct cinema is one that is not easily found, as it breaks molds and opens up paths. Willem express:

One thing that del Toro does specifically that I’ve always admired in him, maybe less so in this movie, is how he mixes the genres, takes things that don’t go together and mixes them. That makes his cinema very interesting. For me, he makes these films beautiful, with a very personal touch, but popular, because they are accessible to everyone. It works in a very juicy, emotional way. His visual conception and production design are incredible from his first film until now – he has that unique theatricality and imagination.

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Become Sony’s Most Profitable Movie Of All Time

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');