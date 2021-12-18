It’s only been three days since Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% made it to theaters and based on various reviews and fan reactions, this could qualify to be one of the best Spider-Man and overall superhero films out there to date. This spectacular film brought back one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, the Green Goblin, played by acclaimed actor Willem Dafoe (Van Gogh at Eternity’s Gate – 77%, El Faro – 96%, The French Chronicle – 82%) in the saga starring Tobey Maguire by Sam Raimi. Before his epic return, Dafoe revealed that he agreed to play the Green Goblin under one condition.

In an interview with Mulderville, the actor spoke about his desire to do all the action scenes. As a veteran of this franchise, some might have expected him to just go in and let the CGI do all the combat work. However, this could not be further from the truth. The 66-year-old extraordinary actor flatly refused to work this way, as from his point of view, he believes that having such a visceral nature in battle is key for people to be able to take the character seriously.

Many people would say that the Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s key villain. Not only in No way homebut in all comics. With this kind of context, it was obvious that Dafoe I wasn’t just going to go in and let these younger actors do all the work. With such experience and clear mastery of the character, the interpreter stood out every time he arrived on the scene, and caused a certain chill of emotion in the audience, just like or more than he did in the movies of Raimi. Dafoe I comment the following about the action scenes:

Doing these physical things was important to me. In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon Watts and Amy Pascal when they proposed it to me before there was even a script was, ‘Listen, I don’t want to just appear there as a cameo or just to appear in close-ups. I want to do the action scenes because that’s fun for me. ‘ Also, it’s really impossible to add integrity or fun to the character if you don’t participate in these things. Because all that action stuff informs your relationships with the characters and the story. It makes you earn the right to play the character, in a fun way.

Tom Holland, the current Spider-Man, previously spoke about his enthusiasm for performing alongside all of these amazing artists featured in the film. It is clear that he has the utmost respect for Dafoe and Alfred Molina (Dr. Otto Octavius), as they are the most experienced. He also confessed that it was one of the best things that ever happened to him and that sometimes he did not believe it was real. Holland said the following:

Walking on set, playing this character, we’re here with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and I’m established and I know what I’m doing. Suddenly, I’m caught off guard with this fight with the villains of the Raimi Universe. It was crazy. I mean, there were so many moments where I said ‘pinch me’ where I was standing there watching Alfred doing scenes with him and I really had to drop all of that and focus as an actor rather than a fan because it was freaking me out on the inside.

